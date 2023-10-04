The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Borussia Dortmund

Current Records: AC Milan 0-1-0, Borussia Dortmund 0-0-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

AC Milan will face off against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on October 4th at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. Neither of those teams managed to put together many goals in their previous contests, so their meeting might be a low-scoring affair.

AC Milan has not lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game back in September. Neither they nor Newcastle United could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Borussia Dortmund was not quite Paris' equal in the second half back in September. Borussia Dortmund fell 2-0 to Paris. Paris' two goals came from Kylian Mbappé at minute 49 and A. Hakimi at minute 58.

AC Milan's record now sits at 0-1-0. Borussia Dortmund's defeat back in September dropped their record down to 0-0-1.

Now that the field's been narrowed down to 32 teams, the Champions League is starting to heat up. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Borussia Dortmund is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +136 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Wednesday's Champions League TV Schedule