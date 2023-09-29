Arsenal will take on Bournemouth at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth are 0-3-3 overall and 0-2-1 at home, while Arsenal are 4-2-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. Every game Arsenal has played this season has seen the Gunners stroll in as the favorites, and they're 4-2-0 when favored so far. Bournemouth are 0-3-3 as the underdogs this season, which is every game they've played.

The latest Arsenal vs. Bournemouth odds list Arsenal as the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bournemouth the +480 underdog. A draw is priced at +350, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Here are the EPL odds and trends for Arsenal vs. Bournemouth:

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal over/under: 3.5 goals

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal money line: Bournemouth: +480, Arsenal: -200, Draw: +350

What you need to know about Arsenal

Arsenal have not lost a Premier League game since May 20th, a trend which continued last Sunday. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw. The Gunners recorded 13 shots, including six on target, against Spurs. Arsenal also secured a 1-0 victory over Brentford in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday.

Bukayo Saka leads the Gunners with three goals in league play. The dynamic midfielder has also provided two assists this season. Mikel Arteta's side features a number of players who can score goals, including Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Martin Ødegaard. The Gunners have scored 11 goals in Premier League action while conceding just six times.

What you need to know about Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Bournemouth can only go 1-1 at best against Brighton & Hove Albion this season after their first game on Sunday. They will be looking for a better result than the 3-1 defeat they were dealt on Sunday when they meet later in the season. The game was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but the Cherries were shut out in the second half.

Bournemouth have yet to win a league game this season and they've scored just five goals through their first six matches in Premier League play. The Cherries have won just one of their 14 all-time meetings against Arsenal.

How to make Arsenal vs. Bournemouth picks

