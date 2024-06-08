Louisville FC will host North Carolina FC in a USL Championship Eastern Conference clash on Saturday on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Louisville remains in first place in the conference after registering three wins and two draws over their last five matches. They host a North Carolina side that is eighth in the conference standings but has two wins and two draws over their last four league games.

Louisville City are the -250 favorites (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Louisville City vs. North Carolina odds, while the visitors are +650 underdogs. A draw returns +350 on the 90-minute money line. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Kickoff from Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can stream North Carolina vs. Louisville City on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Danny Cruz's team continues to roll in USL Championship action with a 9-2-1 record through 12 matches this season. This team hasn't lost a match of any kind since a 3-2 defeat to the Charleston Battery on April 9, and they have outscored opponents 19-4 over seven league matches since then. They have also kept a clean sheet in four of those matches and won eight straight home games dating back to October of last year. Stream the match here.

Last year's USL League 1 champions are back in the USL Championship for the first time since 2020. Despite an uneven start to their campaign that has handed them a 3-5-4 record, they are now unbeaten in four straight league matches with three wins and three draws. They haven't faired as well on the road as they have at WakeMed Soccer Park, although they did get a 4-0 win against Miami FC in their last road outing. Stream the match here.

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is a 3-1 win for Louisville City. While North Carolina have shown growth in their last few league matches, the expert thinks their road woes will pop up against a Louisville team that has played very well at home. Louisville have scored three or more goals in each of their last five home games, which has also resulted in five straight USL Championship victories at Lynn Family Stadium. Meanwhile, North Carolina have scored two or fewer goals in 11 of 12 matches this season.

