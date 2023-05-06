The Premier League returns to action.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Chelsea 10-9-14, Bournemouth 11-6-17

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Bournemouth will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Chelsea at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Bournemouth should still be feeling good after a big victory while Chelsea will be looking to get back in the win column.

Bournemouth fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They put the hurt on Leeds United with a sharp 4-1 defeat on Sunday. It was an even better day for Jefferson Lerma as he scored two goals for his team.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Bournemouth put plenty of pressure on the goal with seven goal attempts. They are a perfect 4-0-0 when they work the goalie so hard.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell to Arsenal 3-1. That's two games in a row now that Chelsea have lost by two goals.

Bournemouth came up short against Chelsea in their previous matchup last December, falling 2-0. Will Bournemouth have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Chelsea are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +110 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.