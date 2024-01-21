Liverpool can move five points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday but they could well find themselves in for a major test when they travel to the Vitality Stadium. No side has taken as many points from their last eight Premier League games as the 19 collected by Bournemouth, who have risen from the danger zone to the warmer confines of midtable.

The south coast had been a happy hunting ground for Liverpool before Bournemouth were promoted again last season, the Cherries earning perhaps their best result of the campaign when Philip Billing netted the only goal back in March. That was the first time they had taken so much as a point off the Reds but Andoni Iraola's side are playing like one who could get another, perhaps even more, this time out. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 21 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Vitaly Stadium -- Bournemouth, United Kingdom

Vitaly Stadium -- Bournemouth, United Kingdom TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV

USA fuboTV Odds: Bournemouth +320; Draw +320; Liverpool - 150

Storylines

Bournemouth: As their recent run of points would suggest, there might be no team in England's top flight with quite as much propulsive momentum around them as the Cherries. Even after a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham last time out in the Premier League, owner Bill Foley's ambitious goal to get Bournemouth into Europe in the next five years does not seem so ambitious; if nothing else they are still in the FA Cup whilst winning their two games in hand would draw them level with Chelsea.

As Iraola noted in his pre-match press conference, Bournemouth have pushed Liverpool close in both their meetings so far this season, the Reds needing a late Darwin Nunez strike to win on their last visit to Dean Court. "I'm quite happy with the two games we've played against them but even then we weren't able to even tie a game," said the Cherries' manager. "We have to be at our best as they are top of the league."

Liverpool: How will this side cope without Mohamed Salah? That is the question hanging over the next few weeks, perhaps even longer if the hamstring injury the Egyptian appeared to pick up during the Africa Cup of Nations is serious. He is not the only absentee who Jurgen Klopp would love to have for Sunday's visit with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andrew Robertson all targeting returns against Fulham in Wednesday's EFL Cup semifinal.

The trip to Bournemouth also brings with it a reunion with former Red Dominic Solanke, signed from Chelsea in contentious fashion back in 2017. Though he struggled for goals before his £19 million move to the Cherries, Solanke's form of late does at least vindicate Klopp's initial view of the forward. "I'm so happy for Dom because when we signed him we were all so excited about the talent he had," said the Liverpool manager.

"He had so much potential but it is Liverpool and we had other good strikers as well. He was probably not the most clinical yet but the talent was obvious. It was the right decision to go to Bournemouth, last season he scored enough goals but this season he is up there with the greatest."

Prediction

Expect Liverpool to be given a tough test on Sunday, albeit one they should ultimately pass. Pick: Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 3