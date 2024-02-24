Manchester City's quest to come from behind and lift the Premier League for a fourth successive season continues on Saturday when they travel to Bournemouth. The reigning champions sit in second and can finish the weekend one point behind Liverpool, who will be out of Premier League action to play in Sunday's EFL Cup final. As for Bournemouth, one of England's most promising teams are now on a six-match winless run but could go up to 12th if they get an upset at home.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 24 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 24 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Vitality Stadium -- Bournemouth, England

Vitality Stadium -- Bournemouth, England TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

NBC | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Bournemouth +600; Draw +420; Manchester City -260

Storylines

Manchester City are unbeaten in league play since returning from the Club World Cup, but last week's draw against Chelsea served as a rare stumbling block during their successful winter. It means a title race that was once tilting in their favor no longer is. They will have the same games played as Liverpool by the end of the weekend, but even if everything goes according to plan against Bournemouth, they will still be one point behind the league leaders.

As a result, Manchester City have no room for error, but everything is in their favor for Saturday's match. Erling Haaland has resumed regular goalscoring form after returning from injury earlier this month, while Phil Foden continues to make appearances on the scoresheet. The fact that Guardiola's squad is as close to full fitness as it has been all season long, though, means that a competitive title race will likely continue to be so.

Prediction

This is City's game to lose and they likely will not, but Bournemouth's ability to score goals even in losing matches means one of their players could end up on the scoresheet before the final whistle. Pick: Bournemouth 1, Manchester City 3