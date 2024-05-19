The Premier League title race comes down to the final day for only the 10th time in its history, which forces the question: Where will the trophy be as the games play out?

That's almost a trick question since there will be a trophy at both the Etihad Stadium and Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Premier League actually has two identical trophies -- the original and the replica. The former lives with the reigning champions and is eventually handed off to the next champion, while the replica exists for a range of other purposes, including promotional events.

Considering the original trophy is already in City's possession after they won last season's title, that version of the trophy will be at the Etihad on Sunday while the replica made the trip to North London in case Arsenal need it. Both teams already have their championship-winning setups ready to go, too -- medals, confetti and fireworks are ready to go at both stadiums should the situation arise.

The odds are in favor of City, who have a two-point lead atop the table heading into the final day of the season. The reigning champions will host West Ham, while Arsenal will need a win over Everton plus some help from David Moyes' side to win their first title in two decades.

City win the title with a victory or if Arsenal drop points. The Gunners must win and see City drop points.

