Brazil attempts to halt a three-game winless streak when they host defending champion Argentina in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchup on Tuesday. Brazil won their first two qualifiers but have since recorded a draw and two losses, including a 2-1 setback against Colombia last Thursday. Argentina, who won their third World Cup title in December 2022, were defeated 2-0 by Uruguay last week after winning their first four qualifying matches.

Kickoff at Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Brazilians are the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) in the latest Brazil vs. Argentina odds, while the Argentinians are +210 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +195 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Argentina vs. Brazil:

Brazil vs. Argentina money line: Brazil +150, Argentina +210, Draw +195

Brazil vs. Argentina over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Argentina spread: Brazil -0.5 (+150)

BRA: The Brazilians have scored only three goals over their last four matches

ARG: The Argentinians have lost just two of their last 52 matches across all competitions

Why you should back Brazil

The Brazilians will be looking to regain the offensive form they had in their opening qualifier, a 5-1 triumph over Bolivia on Sept. 8. Winger Rodrygo and forward Neymar both scored twice in that match and share the team lead in goals. The 31-year-old Neymar won't play Sunday due to injury, so much will be expected from Rodrygo, who recorded two goals and two assists for Real Madrid in their La Liga contest last weekend.

Another player Brazil hopes will contribute is Gabriel Martinelli, who netted his first career goal with the national team in last week's loss to Colombia. The 22-year-old forward gave the Brazilians a 1-0 lead in that contest in the fourth minute after they failed to convert in a setback against Uruguay in their previous qualifier. Winger Raphinha has registered a goal and an assist during qualifying, while defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos also have converted. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Argentina

Lionel Messi continues to be an offensive force for Argentina as he tops the club with three goals. The 36-year-old superstar recorded the lone goal in the team's 1-0 triumph over Ecuador in its opening qualifier and accounted for all the scoring in a 2-0 victory against Peru last month. Since the beginning of 2022, Messi has converted in 16 of his 20 outings for the national team, recording multiple goals on six occasions.

The Argentinians also will be seeking contributions from Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Gonzalez. Both players scored in the team's victory against Bolivia on Sept. 12 and notched an assist in the win versus Peru. Defenders Nicolas Tagliafico and Nicolas Otamendi also have converted during qualifying, with the latter netting the lone goal in Argentina's 1-0 triumph over Paraguay last month. See which team to back at SportsLine.

