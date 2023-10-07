After some midweek Europa League action, Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool meet for a Premier League clash.

It marks Liverpool's return to league play after last week's controversy at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when the referees mistakenly ruled one of their goals offside in their 2-1 loss. It has arguably led the narrative around the team for the last week, but after a win in European play, the focus should hopefully return to the play when they take on a talented Brighton side.

Here's what you need to know before the game.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 8 | 9 a.m. ET Location: American Express Stadium -- Brighton and Hove, England

American Express Stadium -- Brighton and Hove, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Brighton +220; Draw +300; Liverpool +101

Storylines

Brighton: The hosts have been off to a strong start in league play with five wins, including a notable drubbing of Manchester United but come off a string of uneven results. They tied in their Europa League matchup against Marseille and picked up a shocking 6-1 loss to Aston Villa days earlier. The team also has a demonstrated habit of scoring and conceding, with 20 goals for and goals against through 10 games in all competitions, suggesting room for improvement.

Liverpool: Last week's loss at Tottenham snapped Liverpool's unbeaten run, but they rebounded with a routine 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League. Though the likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah played midweek and Diogo Jota will be suspended, Liverpool still boast plenty of attacking talent -- including Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz -- that should allow them to be at full strength against Brighton.

Prediction

The infamous VAR incident aside, Liverpool have impressed frequently this season and it's hard to imagine most sides will get in their way. Expect the attack-minded visitors to take advantage of a leaky Brighton defense and pick up another win. Pick: Brighton 1, Liverpool 3