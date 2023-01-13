After losing their last match against Brentford, Liverpool will face Brighton on Saturday and need to get back to scoring the full three points to stay close to the top four of the table. As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's team is seven points behind Manchester United, currently fourth with 35 points after 17 games. Brighton, on the other hand, had three wins in their last five matches and are only one point behind the Reds. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information



Date : Saturday, Jan. 14 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 14 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Falmer Stadium -- Brighton & Hove, England

: Falmer Stadium -- Brighton & Hove, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA Network | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Brighton +225; Draw +265; Liverpool +108(via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Liverpool will need to assess the fitness of Darwin Nunez. The striker has been absent from training due to a minor issue and will be checked before the Reds name their squad for the clash with the Seagulls. "If he cannot train then, yes, that would rule him out," Jurgen Klopp told his pre-match press conference on Friday morning. "We are waiting for the latest information; it is not a major one, but it still kept him out of training. We have to wait for that".

Liverpool's James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are set to return to the fold after recovering from respective injuries. However, Roberto Firmino remains absent due to injury. The striker has not featured since the resumption of the season in December due to an injury sustained in training.



are set to return to the fold after recovering from respective injuries. However, remains absent due to injury. The striker has not featured since the resumption of the season in December due to an injury sustained in training. Coach Roberto De Zerbi said there were no new injury concerns and he has a full squad available, but the head coach did confirm that Leandro Trossard will not be involved against Liverpool: "He isn't on the list for next game. The last session before last game, when he understood he wasn't playing, he left the session without telling me anything. I told him I don't like this attitude".



Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.

Prediction

Liverpool can't fail the second match in a row and need to win against Brighton. However, it won't be an easy opponent to beat. Pick: Liverpool 2, Brighton 1