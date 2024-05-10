The WNBA is moving forward with plans of expansion. According to a report from CBC Sports, Toronto has been awarded a WNBA franchise.

The league is reportedly expected to make an official announcement on May 23. The team is being purchased by billionaire Larry Tanenbaum, who is the chairman of Maple Leafs Sports. Maple Leafs Sports owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, Toronto Argonauts and the Toronto Marlies.

The team will begin play in May 2026 and will play home games at the 8,000-seat Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Toronto's PWHL team currently play their home games at the venue.

"It will happen before the college draft and we'll share more details when we get closer to that," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert recently said regarding expansion. "Talking to general managers and coaches and teams and owners, there will be an expansion draft this year and it will probably be in December."

Golden State also was recently awarded a WNBA team. With Golden State and Toronto in the fold, that would bring the WNBA to 14 teams. Engelbert has previously stated that she wants to get the league to 16 teams in the coming years.