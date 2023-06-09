The UEFA Champions League final sees Manchester City and Inter meet on Saturday at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. It is Pep Guardiola's second time at the showpiece event in the past three editions having seen his City side lose out to Chelsea in 2021. The Nerazzurri were last here in 2010 when they won, but Simone Inzaghi's men are the undisputed underdogs for this one with the Premier League champions strong favorites. Victory for Pep and City would see Guardiola win his third UCL title with his second different club while the club would finally get that continental success that they have been targeting for years.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 10 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Ataturk Olympic Stadium -- Istanbul

Ataturk Olympic Stadium -- Istanbul TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: City -225; Draw: +360; Inter +600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

How they got here

City: Guardiola's side topped Group G by five points ahead of Borussia Dortmund with four wins from six games. RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich were disposed of in the round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively before defending champions Real Madrid were also seen off the in semifinals to set up this final clash.

Inter: Inzaghi's men were second behind Bayern in Group C by eight points but three better than Barcelona. Inter edged out Porto in the round of 16 before coming out on top of an eight-goal quarterfinal with Benfica. Bitter rivals Milan were blown away in the semifinals to book this date with City.

Team news

City: Kyle Walker seems to be fit enough for this one so that will have reassured Guardiola and his medical staff. The starting XI should be as expected given its consistency this season although there is no certainty that Ilkay Gundogan will stay on after the final so this could be his swansong 10 years on from his 2013 defeat with Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland is still chasing his 13th goal of this edition which would better Ruud van Nistelrooy's most UCL goals in a single season for an English club.

Possible City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Inter: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is fighting to be fit but should be ready to feature in some way while Joaquin Correa is also winning his battle. Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko could continue as Inzaghi's preferred starting pair with Romelu Lukaku coming in from the bench in what is likely to be his final outing. Mkhitaryan could come in for Marcelo Brozovic if deemed fit to start. Federico Dimarco has been looked after with this game in mind while Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian and Francesco Acerbi should occupy the roles in front of Andre Onana once more -- another clean sheet would equal Edouard Mendy's 2020-21 record of nine.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.

Prediction

This one could be tighter than expected given that City are heavy favorites but Inter have the tools to hurt them. This one needing longer than 90 would not be too surprising but Guardiola's men should have enough to see off Inzaghi's side. Pick: City 2, Inter 1.