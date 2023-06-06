There should not be any doubt about who is the favorite to win the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter on Saturday whether looking at the teams or the odds. City are the most dominant team in the world and very few, if any, thought Inter Milan had any chance to make it as far as they have. However, we all know that in the world of sports, the unimaginable happens regularly. But in the past fifteen years, no team was considered more of an underdog to win the final than Inter. Their rivals in Istanbul, coached by Pep Guardiola, are seen as the most likely winner of the competition and have already won the Premier League and FA Cup. The Citizens have yet to win the competition while the Italian side have won it three (1964, 1965 and in 2010).

This season Manchester City (-204) start off as the favorite side, while Inter (+550) are the most underrated team of the past fifteen years.

Since the season 2007-08, only Chelsea won the final starting as the underdogs of the game in both finals in 2021 against Manchester City and in 2012 against Bayern Munich.

In 2015, Juventus were the underdogs (+488) against FC Barcelona and were the only team that had odds even close to Inter's this season.

Take a look at the last 15 finals' team odds and the result:

2021-22 Champions League final

Real Madrid: +271; Liverpool: -104

Winner: Real Madrid, 1-0

2020-21 Champions League final

Chelsea: +337; Manchester City: -106

Winner: Chelsea, 1-0

2019-20 Champions League final

PSG: +234 ; Bayern Munich: -105

Winner: Bayern Munich, 1-0

2018-19 Champions League final

Tottenham: +320; Liverpool: -107

Winner: Liverpool, 2-0

2017-18 Champions League final

Real Madrid: +129; Liverpool: +210

Winner: Real Madrid, 3-1

2016-17 Champions League final

Juventus: +196; Real Madrid: +171

Winner: Real Madrid, 4-1

2015-16 Champions League final

Real Madrid: +150; Atletico Madrid: +238

Winner: Real Madrid in penalties, 5-3 after 1-1 draw

2014-15 Champions League final

Juventus: +488; FC Barcelona: -161

Winner: FC Barcelona, 3-1

2013-14 Champions League final

Real Madrid: +112; Atletico Madrid +262

Winner: Real Madrid, 4-1

2012-13 Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund: +337; Bayern Munich: -128

Winner: Bayern Munich, 2-1

2011-12 Champions League final

Bayern Munich: -142; Chelsea: +320

Winner: Chelsea win in penalties 4-3 after 1-1 draw

2010-11 Champions League final

FC Barcelona: -105; Manchester United: +280

Winner: FC Barcelona, 3-1

2009-10 Champions League final

Inter: +135; Bayern Munich: +185

Winner: Inter, 2-0

2008-09 Champions League final

FC Barcelona: +154; Manchester United: +145

Winner: FC Barcelona, 2-0

2007-08 Champions League final

Manchester United+ 145; Chelsea: +200

Winner: Manchester United win 6-5 in penalties after 1-1 draw



