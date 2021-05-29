The UEFA Champions League final begins shortly and Manchester City will do battle with Chelsea at Estadio Do Dragao in Porto, Portugal, on CBS and Paramount+. A lot of the pre-match speculation has focused on the fitness of Blues' goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfield star N'Golo Kante with manager Thomas Tuchel regularly having to field questions about the pair.

Both are in the Chelsea starting XI for the all-Premier League encounter while Ilkay Gundogan has also been judged fit enough to start after a training scare.

With kick-off just around the corner, we can now look at how both teams are set up.

A few surprises with Raheem Sterling starting for City and Kai Havertz included from the off by Chelsea boss Tuchel.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea lineups

City: Ederson -- Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko -- Gundogan, Silva, Foden -- Sterling, De Bruyne (c), Mahrez.

Chelsea: Mendy -- Rudiger, Silva, James -- Azpilicueta (c), Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell -- Mount, Havertz, Werner.

It promises to be a great spectacle with plenty of top talent on display and hopefully some goals too

How to watch Champions League final

Date: Saturday, May 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estádio do Dragão -- Porto, Portugal

