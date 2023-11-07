Champions League Matchday 4 is here, as all 32 teams in the tournament will be in action on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is where group stage campaigns can be made or destroyed as teams hit the second half of their six-game group stage schedule. Crucial swings in the group standings will set up a frantic finish to the end of the group stage with just six more points up for grabs following this week's action. Many teams like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are cruising, while Manchester United, Benfica, Milan and others are feeling the pressure.

Who will come away victorious across 16 games on Tuesday and Wednesday? Find out below with our UCL picks:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern

Wednesday, Nov. 8 Time Where to watch Real Sociedad vs. Benfica 12:45 PM Paramount+ Napoli vs. Union Berlin 12:45 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3:00 PM Paramount+ Arsenal vs. Sevilla 3:00 PM Paramount+ Copenhagen vs. Manchester United 3:00 PM Paramount+ Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray 3:00 PM Paramount+ Real Madrid vs. Braga 3:00 PM Paramount+ PSV vs. Lens 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Red Bull Salzburg vs. Inter Milan 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 8:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBSSports.com writers Matchday 3 -- Wednesday's picks





James Benge Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Francesco Porzio SOC-BEN 2-1 1-0 1-2 2-2 NAP-BER 2-0 3-0 2-0 2-0 COP-MUFC 1-1 1-1 1-1 0-1 RBS-INT 0-2 0-1 0-2 1-2 FCB-GAL 3-2 3-1 3-0 2-1 ARS-SEV 2-0 1-1 2-0 3-0 PSV-LENS 2-1 0-1 2-0 1-0 RM-BRA 2-0 2-1 2-1 3-1

Arsenal-Sevilla

One matchup to watch: Mikel Arteta vs. the officials - The Arsenal manager is coming in hot after the contentious winner that Newcastle got on Saturday, one that was the subject of three separate VAR reviews over four minutes. Afterwards Arteta launched a remarkable broadside at the officiating of the game, a man who generally is not afraid to give referees a piece of his mind turning up the anger to 11. That naturally brought with it a backlash, but will it be one that quells the Arsenal manager on the touchline? In all likelihood not but it will be fascinating to watch.

Most likely to score a goal: Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal's defensive strengths are such that you would not particularly rush to pick any Sevilla player as a likely scorer but the hosts are not quite the same attacking force of old and may struggle to run up the goals themselves. They will probably get at least one though and Martinelli seems as good a bet as anyone to score it.

Man of the Match pick: William Saliba - The reason why you can state with confidence that it's hard to find a likely scorer on the Sevilla side is Saliba, a center back with authority and composure beyond his years. He has a burgeoning role in Arsenal's possession play and with him at the back it is an almighty task just to get a shot on David Raya's goal.

Match prediction: Arsenal 2, Sevilla 0 - This may not be pretty or thrill a minute but it says a great deal about the Gunners recent progress that you could confidently suggest they will breeze through a Champions League game against such prestigious opposition.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.