With half of the UEFA Champions League group stage in the books, Europe's top teams are officially in the business end of the first round of fixtures.

Headlining Matchday 4's fixtures is Paris Saint-Germain's trip to AC Milan, two short weeks after the French champions pummeled the Italian side 3-0. It feels like a must-win for Milan, who have yet to score or win a game during their Champions League campaign, but they are only two points out of a spot in the knockout, so there's still time to reverse course.

That one is just one of several top-tier matchups that are poised to provide entertainment this week. Here's what you need to be on the lookout for ahead of Matchday 4's games.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch

Every minute of this season's Champions League action will be on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network will also show the UEFA Champions League Today pre-game and post-game shows and Paramount+ will have The Golazo Show on both Tuesday and Wednesday. CBSSN and CBS Sports Golazo Network will also air select matches.

The Golazo Network will conclude coverage on both days with The Champions Club directly after the post-game show. Tuesday's Champions League broadcasts will be followed by a new episode of Kickin' It featuring the second part of a wide-ranging interview with ex-U.S. men's national team star Landon Donovan, while Wednesday's events will end with an episode of Scoreline.

Kate Abdo will once again host the broadcast while Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, and Thierry Henry will serve as analysts. USMNT legend Clint Dempsey will join the team in studio this week, while former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch will report from the sideline for Milan's clash with PSG.

Matchday 4 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 7 Time How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle United 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester City vs. Young Boys 3 p.m. Paramount+ Porto vs. Antwerp 3 p.m. Paramount+ Crvena zvezda vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m. Paramount+ Lazio vs. Feyenoord 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Atletico Madrid vs. Celtic 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Nov. 8 Time How to watch Real Sociedad vs. Benfica 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ Napoli vs. Union Berlin 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Arsenal vs. Sevilla 3 p.m. Paramount+ Copenhagen vs. Manchester United 3 p.m. Paramount+ Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray 3 p.m. Paramount+ Real Madrid vs. Braga 3 p.m. Paramount+ PSV vs. Lens 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Red Bull Salzburg vs. Inter Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Storylines for Matchday 4

1. Group of Death marches on

After a topsy-turvy Matchday 3 that saw the Group F table completely rearranged, Matchday 4 has the potential to deliver just as many dramatic moments. After Paris Saint-Germain's statement-making win over AC Milan two weeks ago, the teams meet again on Milan's turf to see if PSG can bolster their argument to be the top team in the group -- and if Milan can salvage their Champions League campaign. The Italian side has not scored yet in European play this season, and sit bottom of the group with two points in three games.

Dortmund broke their scoreless run and rose to second in Group F with a big 1-0 win at Newcastle United, who dropped to third after starting Matchday 3 in first. The English team have otherwise been in strong form in all competitions this season and will be expected to bounce back, but Dortmund will also feel the need to respond after their heavy defeat to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga over the weekend.

2. Perfect sides to continue?

Through three games, four sides have collected all nine points -- reigning champions Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona. The pressure will be on all four of them to maintain that perfect start and begin truly charting a path into the knockout rounds.

All are expected to pick up another win, but it will be easier for some than others. Bayern will take on a Galatasaray side that beat Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford, while Real Madrid will take on a Braga team that they had some difficulties against on Matchday 3. The Spanish side's chief concern is their misfiring attack -- despite Jude Belingham's continuing brilliance, Real Madrid are struggling to find the target despite taking a boatload of shots. That lack of precision might not be a problem in the group stage, but will need fixing if the team wants to accomplish the gaols they set out for.

3. Union Berlin's losing streak

It's been a rough season for many, but few have it as rough as Union Berlin. The German side picked up their 12th successive loss in all competitions over the weekend, and will no doubt look to snap the streak when they return to Champions League action on Wednesday.

It will be no small feat, though. They will take on Italian champions Napoli, who are the heavy favorites in this matchup as they aim to maintain their hold on one of the top two spots in Group C. Napoli have three wins in their last five including a 1-0 win over Union, but there were signs of encouragement for the underdogs on that day. The German side had more shots (11 to six) and shots on target (two to one) on Matchday 3, as well as a higher expected goals tally (0.45 to 0.25). If they can pull from that performance, they might inch closer to ending their woeful run.