The concussion of Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League was as dramatic as they come with 29 goals in Wednesday's eight games and plenty of major moments for some of Europe's top sides. Paris Saint-Germain delivered the goods in the day's marquee matchup, picking up a 3-0 win that allowed them to rebound strongly from a Matchday 2 loss at Newcastle United. It's just one part of Group F's wild journey on Wednesday, with the so-called Group of Death seeing a complete restructure of the standings after the day's results.

Things were not as smooth for FC Barcelona, who picked up their third win in three Champions League games but overcame some hurdles to do so, while Celtic and Atletico Madrid played arguably the day's most entertaining match with four goals and one red card in the span of 90 minutes.

Here are some takeaways from a thrilling day of action.

Wednesday's results

Barcelona 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

1 Feyenoord 3, Lazio 1

Paris Saint-Germain 3, AC Milan 0

Young Boys 1, Manchester City 3

1, 3 Antwerp 1, Porto 4

4 Rb Leipzig 3, Crvena zvezda 1

1 Celtic 2, Atletico Madrid 2

Newcastle 0, Dortmund 1

Group F lives up to the hype

Newcastle United started the day atop Group F while PSG sat in second, AC Milan were third, and Borussia Dortmund in bottom spot. After PSG's 3-0 win over Milan and Dortmund's 1-0 win over Newcastle, the table looks pretty different -- PSG are top, Dortmund are second, Newcastle slipped to third and Milan take over fourth place.

PSG proved their worth with a completely dominant performance at home. The French champions also notably overperformed their expected goals score of 1.02, but in several categories did enough to win the game regardless of that anomaly. They had more than 60% of the ball, outshot Milan 13 to 11, and had seven shots on target to Milan's 4. Kylian Mbappe successfully completed his own redemption arc after taking just one shot against Newcastle, while 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery showed why he has been entrusted with the team's midfield at such a young age.

As for Dortmund, they made their time on the ball count despite having just 40.6% of possession. They led Newcastle in a handful of attacking categories -- shots (13 to 12), shots on target (five to three) and expected goals (1.79 to 1.22) -- and most notably, scored their first goal of their Champions League campaign in the process through Felix Nmecha.

The results mean Group F is already living up to the billing with just four points separating first and last place. It means every team has a shot as we head into the business end of the group stage, but while every team has had the opportunity to impress at this point, Milan stands out like a sore thumb. They're on a goalless streak in Champions League play and may be digging themselves into a hole while the others duke it out for spots in the knockout rounds.



Barcelona escape

Barcelona picked up an expected 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk but perhaps made things a bit nervier than they needed to. They only conceded one shot on goal -- which Shakhtar ended up scoring -- but despite dominating with 19 shots, only six found the target and the team mustered an expected goals tally of 2.52.

The La Liga champions were arguably wasteful with their shots, which is becoming a trend during their Champions League run. Barcelona rank third amongst all 32 teams in the group stage for shots (55) through three games but are 13th for shots on goal percentage (36.4%).

Xavi's side have the ability to chalk Wednesday's result down to an injury crisis -- Robert Lewandowski and Raphina missed the game with medical issues, while Gavi was suspended for the game. It almost seemed like Barcelona's injury woes worsened when Joao Felix came off in the 75th minute, but Xavi said post-match that he picked up a hip knock and would be available for El Clasico on Saturday, per The Athletic.

Four goal thriller in Glasgow was a sight to see

The game's most entertaining game was at Celtic Park, where Celtic took the lead twice but conceded just as many times for a draw with Atleti. The result came as a surprise, especially considering the Scottish side's above-average attacking output.

Celtic scored two of their three shots on target and only generated six total shots and 0.97 expected goals. They were clinical, but despite having a slight edge in possession, really allowed Atleti back into the game. The visitors had 16 total shots and five on target for an expected goals score of 2.32 and were helped in large part by a first half penalty.

It was an imperfect showing from both sides but an utterly entertaining one, even if it did not chance the Group E standings much. It adds to the group's reputation for being an absolute goalfest, though -- each team in the group has conceded at least four goals through three games, which arguably makes all of the upcoming fixtures must-see TV.