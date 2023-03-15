The Champions League closes the book on this season's round of 16 action this week. After two games on Tuesday with Manchester City and Inter moving through, there's another two on Wednesday, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. Real Madrid aim to finish off Liverpool as Napoli look to do the same with Eintracht Frankfurt. Once this round concludes, the quarterfinals will take place starting on April 11. Here's our predictions for each match and more:

Match picks



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio NAP-FRT 2-0 2-0 2-0 2-1 3-0 RMA-LIV 1-2 3-1 2-1 1-3 2-1

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

One matchup to watch: Liverpool fell apart in the first leg because Real Madrid found it too easy to drive through a midfield riddled with players who were either out of form or too green for this toughest of tests. Since the 5-2 defeat Fabinho's form has swung upwards but then he came crashing down to earth against Bournemouth as Liverpool were upset 1-0. Liverpool's first priority will have to be a clean sheet, if he can disrupt the rhythm of Luka Modric then they might be able to keep this close.

Most likely to score a goal: Another who rather went off the boil against Bournemouth, Mohamed Salah had just been rounding into form after a 2022 that was, by his vertiginous standards, rather underwhelming. He is starting to find his best role alongside Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez and although he is more creator than he has been in the past, he popped up with plenty of shots in the hammering of Manchester United. In the big games he is starting to deliver again.

Man of the Match pick: One senses that at least for a moment Liverpool might give themselves something to believe in. Undoubtedly they are going to put all sorts of pressure on the Madrid goal but if Thibaut Courtois is on song between the sticks he could be the difference between a great Champions League upset and a path to the last eight for the title-holders.

Match prediction: Against almost any other team in the field there could be a convincing case for players blinking under the pressure and intensity that Liverpool will presumably bring. But Real Madrid tend not to buckle, so while there might be moments of serious stress, they should hold out for a 2-1 defeat that means they reach the quarterfinals. -- James Benge

Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

One matchup to watch: Evan Ndicka vs. Hirving Lozano – This duel will be a key one as the defender was one of the best players of the German team this season but will face Lozano who, with his pace, can create many issues for Frankfurt's defense. The attacking line of Napoli is definitely a big danger for Frankfurt and Ndicka's performance is the one to watch to understand how the game will go on Wednesday.

Most likely to score a goal: Victor Osimhen – The Nigerian striker has already scored 21 goals in 27 matches this season, and also opened the scoresheet in the first leg in Germany. He has already showed that he can create many problems for the German defense and we are likely to witness something similar during the second leg at the Stadio Maradona.

Man of the Match pick: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Who else? Kvaradona, as they call him now in Naples, is the man of the moment as he scored another stunning goal against Atalanta on Saturday. He's the key player behind Napoli's success this year and has already scored eleven goals in 22 games, and also provided 11 assists to his teammates.

Match prediction: Napoli should make it pretty easily also in the second leg at home and are definitely expected to win. Pick: Napoli 3, Eintracht 0. -Francesco Porzio