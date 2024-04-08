The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals begin this week with a batch of hotly anticipated matchups that could live up to the entertaining billing.

The headlining act of the quarterfinals is arguably Manchester City's trip to Real Madrid. Defending champions City have breezed through all of their tests so far this season but a faceoff with the Spanish giants, who have one of the best attacking units in Europe, will serve as a real measuring stick of their ability to progress. The other game of the day is nothing to scoff at, either – Arsenal will host Bayern Munich in a match between two teams in contrasting form. It also marks Harry Kane's latest match against the Gunners, an opponent he found much pleasure scoring on during his days at Tottenham Hotspur.

On Wednesday, Kylian Mbappe's farewell tour with Paris Saint-Germain continues against Barcelona, who may have finally found some consistency despite the uncertainty that faces them with Xavi's impending departure. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, host Borussia Dortmund after escaping out of their round of 16 tie with Inter in a penalty shootout.

Here's a lookahead at this week's matchups, including predictions from our experts of the first leg ties.

Here's how to watch all the games, what to know, our expert picks and more:

Tuesday's Champions League editorial picks



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich 2-0 2-1 2-1 1-0 2-2 Real Madrid vs. Man City 0-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 1-1

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

By James Benge

One matchup to watch: Harry Kane vs. Gabriel - Tottenham's all-time record scorer is back in north London, his hopes of a first major trophy contingent on finding a way past the formidable defense of his one-time rivals. Kane is going to drift into midfield, as is his wont, but Gabriel will surely follow him, the Arsenal center back always backing himself to set the tone in the big duels.

Most likely to score a goal: Kai Havertz - It has emphatically clicked for the enigmatic German talent in recent weeks, his last seven Premier League games bringing five goals and four assists from a center forward position he has made his own even now that Gabriel Jesus is fit again. Havertz opens up so many options for Arsenal, tall and strong enough to be a target man, his technique sufficient to get involved in build up and emerging signs that he can be a penalty box poacher too.

Man of the Match pick: Declan Rice - Why not? In almost every major game since his £105 million arrival from West Ham, Rice has excelled, an intoxicating blend of quality and character. Bayern's midfield has looked weak so far this season and may be even worse off if Aleksandar Pavlovic cannot feature. Rice could ride roughshod through his opponents.

Match prediction: Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 0 - The form team in the world against an opponent who are chronically unreliable? Pretty much all there is to argue in favor of Bayern is experience at this stage of the competition, but if class shines through this should be Arsenal's day.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

By Pardeep Cattry

One matchup to watch: Vinicius Junior vs. Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji - Manchester City might be in their favorite time of the season, but while they start to win in high-scoring matches, things have not been perfect at the back. City's somewhat porous back line could be good news for Real Madrid's star-studded attack, which has bailed the team out of trouble time and time again this season in the Champions League. It's hard to single out just one of those players, but if there's one Real Madrid goalscorer to keep an eye on it's Vinicius Junior, who has six goals in the team's last five games.

Most likely to score a goal: Phil Foden - It's hard to pick just one player here since this matchup will be stacked with high-quality goalscorers like Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham and City's Phil Foden and Erling Haaland. Any one of them is probably a good choice, but Foden's coming up big for City these days – he scored a hattrick against Aston Villa last week and after resting over the weekend, he might in good shape to score yet again.

Man of the Match pick: Rodri - Few players are as important to a team as Rodri is to City, who is now on a 65 match unbeaten run with his club and tends to be one of their standouts every time he's on the pitch. As they begin to hit their usual end-of-season stride, expect Rodri to play a big role again.

Match prediction: Real Madrid 1, Manchester City 1 - Manchester City are the oddsmakers' favorites to win the Champions League for a reason, but Real Madrid have developed a remarkable ability to be unimpressive and still keep themselves in the running this season. Expect those two things to cancel each other out – at least for now.

Wednesday's Champions League picks



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry PSG vs. Barcelona 1-1 2-1 1-1 2-1 2-0 Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund 1-0 1-0 0-0 1-1 1-0

PSG vs. Barcelona

By Jonathan Johnson

One matchup to watch: Ousmane Dembele vs. Joao Cancelo -- The France international going up against his former club promises to be box office viewing. The versatile Portuguese full back is most likely to find himself up against Dembele which could mean chances for PSG and particularly Kylian Mbappe. This matchup could go a long way towards deciding the outcome of this opening leg.

Most likely to score a goal: Kylian Mbappe -- No prizes for guessing that the French superstar is the most likely to find himself on the score sheet. In what could be a sneak preview of Mbappe going up against Barca with Real Madrid next season, Les Bleus' captain will want to make sure that he does not miss this chance to shine.

Man of the Match pick: Vitinha -- The Portugal international has grown in importance under Luis Enrique and is now an accomplished performer in the middle of the park. Although Warren Zaire-Emery could play a significant role in the midfield, expect Vitinha to be equally or more active in terms of getting the ball to PSG's lethal front line.

Match prediction: 2-1 -- Expect goals for both sides but PSG's unbeaten run dating back to November suggests that they could come out on top. The French champions did their damage away from home the last time these two met but are better armed up against this current version of Barca.

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

By Chuck Booth

One matchup to watch: Antoine Griezmann vs. Emre Can - In the midst of one of his best seasons in an Atletico Madrid shirt, Antoine Griezmann's performances pace what the Spanish side are able to do. From roaming where he pleases in attack to shoot and interchange with Alvaro Morata, to creating chances for those around him, there's a reason why he has 19 goals and seven assists so far this season. Deputizing in midfield for the Black and Yellow, it will be up to Can to track Griezmann in what will be a tie-defining clash. The winner of the battle between these two players will likely determine who advances to the final four of Champions League play.

Most likely to score a goal: Alvaro Morata – Morata has come into his own in Madrid with 20 goals in all competitions and already has five in the Champions League so far this season. Always on the same page with Griezmann, the duo have formed a formidable partnership that will keep the Dortmund defense on their toes. In big matches this season, Dortmund has struggled to contain top strikers and that trend will continue.

Man of the Match pick: Antoine Griezmann: While Dortmund will still find a way to get a goal of their own, Atletico Madrid will have their chances to make this feel like points dropped due to Griezmann's creativity. Assisting Morata's lone goal while also pulling the strings of the attack will be enough for man of the match honors even if they will be of the dubious variety during this match.

Match prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1, Atletico Madrid 1: In the Champions League, while Dortmund haven't looked good in most of their matches, they've found a way to get a result and the same has been true for Atleti as well. It won't be a very watchable match between these two sides but a draw will make for an epic second leg.