Four more spots in the quarterfinals are up for grabs this week in the UEFA Champions League, when the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona have a chance to progress as they both eye a deep run.

Both sides are locked in competitive ties against Porto and Napoli, respectively, while the same is true for Borussia Dortmund, who take on PSV, and Inter, who are battling Atletico Madrid for a spot in the quarterfinals. All aim to join heavyweights Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who are already through to the last eight.

Ahead of another fascinating round of fixtures, here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Storylines for the round of 16

Two champions, one spot: Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona and Serie A winners Napoli are set to face off on Tuesday for one quarterfinal berth. The pair are dead even after a 1-1 draw in the first leg a month ago, but the similarities don't end there.

Though both teams are considered long shots to win the Champions League, the competition also remains their best shot for an optimistic outlook this season. Both Barcelona and Napoli are slated to make big managerial changes this summer after less-than-ideal campaigns that could conceivably end without any trophies, and will likely rely on their star strikers to ensure their European campaigns last a little while longer. Robert Lewandowski and Victor Osimhen did just that in the first leg when both of them scored, but the objective for each team will be to overcome the long-lasting malaise of the season and perhaps punch above their weight.

The big question, then? Which team will actually rise to the occasion -- and will the eventual winner demonstrate an ability to make an even deeper run?

Arsenal's comeback: Everything seems to be coming up Arsenal these days. The Gunners have maintained pace in the Premier League title race to the point that they now sit atop the table after Liverpool and Manchester City drew over the weekend, but there's an asterisk as it pertains to Arsenal's recent record. Mikel Arteta's side are actually carrying a deficit into the second leg after they lost 1-0 to Porto in an uninspiring game a month ago.

Their aim on Tuesday is a simple one: reverse course by returning to their more consistent recent form. They have all the tools to do so with in form goalscorers like Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, plus an above average defensive record. Porto stumped the Gunners in a way few have this season, though, and successfully built the blueprint to beat them so it's not out of the question that they could do so again. While Arsenal remain the favorites to advance, it's still up to them to actually step up and really go on a deep run to make this a season worth remembering.