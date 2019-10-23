Champions League scores, takeaways: Lionel Messi makes history; Inter gets vital win; Liverpool rolls

After the first half of Matchday 3 of the Champions League brought us 30 goals on Tuesday, 24 more came on Wednesday as the matchday concluded. Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea to victory off the bench, Lionel Messi made history and Inter Milan recorded a huge win at home. Here's a look at the scores and what to know:

Scores

Chelsea 1, Ajax 0

RB Leipzig 2, Zenit 1

Barcelona 2, Slavia Prague 1

Napoli 3, Red Bull Salzburg 2

Liverpool 4, Genk 1

Inter Milan 2, Dortmund 0

Valencia 1, Lille 1

Benfica 2, Lyon 1

Messi makes history

Barca had a little trouble on the road but earned a 2-1 victory to move to 2-1-0 in the group stage, as Lionel Messi got the opener, becoming the first player ever to score in 15 consecutive editions of the Champions League. Barca needed an own goal in the second half to earn the win in what was a sloppy match that it just couldn't control.

Here's Messi's fine early goal, which came three minutes in:

Barca still has a three-point atop of Group F, with Inter Milan and Dortmund behind.

Martinez, Candreva help Inter best Dortmund

Lautaro Martinez scored in the first half, and Antonio Candreva scored in the second half as Inter earned a pivotal 2-0 win over Dortmund on Wednesday. A draw could have spelled huge trouble for Inter in the toughest group at the cup, but a confident, clever performance helped Antonio Conte's team to its first victory of the competition. Here's Martinez's fine goal:

Lautaro stays hot, fifth goal in four matches 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G34gWMfP29 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 23, 2019

For more on Inter-Dortmund, click here.

Goal of the week: Marcel Sabitzer, RB Leipzig

Marcel Sabitzer scored the goal of the week and the winner in the same day. The RB Leipzig man helped his team knock off Zenit in one of the day's early games, curling a shot perfectly into the upper corner. Take a look at this effort:

Liverpool finds its scoring touch

After struggling in attack on Sunday against Manchester United, Liverpool earned a strong 4-1 win at Genk to move three points clear of third place in Group E.

Liverpool had 17 shots as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain led the way with two goals, including his first just two minutes in. His second was one you just have to see. He made it 2-0 just before the hour mark with an incredible touch off the crossbar. Take a look:

WARNING: For lovers of outside-the-boot finishes only ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PYZ7RYGtiv — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 23, 2019

Good enough for the second-best goal of the day, just behind RB Leipzig.

Mohamed Salah also returned from injury and scored late, as the Reds have now won back-to-back games in the cup, scoring four goals in each.