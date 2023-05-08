The next two weeks are going to be massive with the UEFA Champions League semifinals determining who will be in the final on June 10 in Istanbul. On one side, it's reigning champions Real Madrid and tournament favorites Manchester City while the other side of the bracket is one for the football romantics with legendary clubs and rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan meeting.

Paramount+ is your home for all-things UCL. We've got all the pregame and postgame coverage you need plus make sure to check out CBS Sports Golazo Network for the tactical cams of the games. Here's what you need to know about the games, our expert picks and more:

But who are the 50 best players left in UCL? Our team voted, and here they are:

Players by team:

Real Madrid: 16

Manchester City: 16

AC Milan: 9

Inter: 9

50. Dani Carvajal, defender, Real Madrid

An underrated cog in Real Madrid's defense, Carvajal has provided five assists in all competitions while delivering killer passes from right back to spring the attack into action. Carvajal can sometimes make rash decisions in defense leading to unnecessary bookings but when he's on, there are few right backs in the world who can keep up with him. - Chuck Booth

49. Kalvin Phillips, midfielder, Man City

The obituaries are already being written for the Manchester City career of Phillips, the £45 million summer signing who has played just over 400 minutes in all competitions this season, with more questions from Pep Guardiola over his weight than Premier League starts. A word of warning, however. A year ago Jack Grealish found himself written off in similar fashion. Given time to acclimatize to City's system he has become (spoiler alert) one of the best players left in the Champions League. There is no reason why a player as dynamic and disciplined as Phillips cannot do the same. – James Benge

48. Pierre Kalulu, defender, Milan

The Frenchman is just 22, yet is closing on becoming a centurion with Milan since his 2020 move from Lyon where he never featured competitively at senior level. Yet to make the breakthrough at senior level with Les Bleus, it feels like there is significant room to develop and that a triumphant Champions League campaign could catapult him firmly into Didier Deschamps' plans for 2024 and beyond. - Jonathan Johnson

47. Dani Ceballos, midfielder, Real Madrid

An afterthought in the squad, who was more likely to leave the club than actually play matches this season, Ceballos' season is a story of resilience. He was able to break back into the lineup and has positioned himself to possibly start against Manchester City. Knowing his limits, Ceballos doesn't make careless mistakes with the ball which when you have attackers that just need time and space, it can be enough to see the team to victory. - Chuck Booth

46. Alessandro Bastoni, defender, Inter

The Italian defender will be a crucial player in the two legs as he's the only one left from the starting three-back defense at the beginning of the season. With Francesco Acerbi replacing Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar, who lost his place after agreeing to a deal with Paris Saint Germain for the next season, and also getting injured, Bastoni kept his place. He's good when it comes to defending one vs. one, but he has also been a phenomenal assist man in several occasions when he starts the action from the back. - Francesco Porzio

45. Aymeric Laporte, defender, Man City

The France-born Spain international of Basque lineage has been solid for the most part since joining City back in 2018. However, Guardiola has dropped him down the pecking order at Etihad Stadium to the point where his future is very much in doubt beyond the end of this season. Now 28, Laporte still has his best years ahead of him and they appear increasingly likely to be played out away from Manchester. Until then, the former Athletic Club man will be one of the players Guardiola might look to if there are any issues with Ruben Dias, John Stones or Nathan Ake. - Jonathan Johnson

44. Brahim Diaz, midfielder, Milan

The Spanish midfielder had a very good season so far, scoring six goals in all competitions. Stefano Pioli recently changed his position, as he starts as a winger with Ismael Bennacer playing behind the striker. However, Diaz often takes the ball centrally and converts the action when AC Milan are attacking. Despite the good spell, AC Milan and Real Madrid will sit down at the end of the season to discuss his future, as the player is currently on loan. - Francesco Porzio

43. Ferland Mendy, defense, Real Madrid

The Frenchman has had injury problems this season which many in and around Real feel that the 27-year-old could have handled better. On his day, Mendy is one of the better left-backs in Europe, but the issue is that there have not been so many of those good days of late. Los Blancos have reportedly been assessing their options so the France international could be on the move soon regardless of this season's outcome. - Jonathan Johnson

42. Marcelo Brozovic, midfielder, Inter

The Croatian midfielder had a difficult time this year because of injury. Simone Inzaghi decided to replace him with Hakan Calhanoglu as a playmaker and the new role fit him very well. In fact, when Brozovic came back, Inzaghi decided to keep Calhanoglu in that position and Brozovic missed his starting role in the last weeks. However, he's still among the best midfielders around and his impact might be crucial in the two legs. - Francesco Porzio

41. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, winger, Inter

Probably the best midfielder on Inter's roster this season, as the former Manchester United player performed well after arriving in the summer as a free agent from AS Roma. Mkhitaryan is the player Inzaghi never replaces and always starts. When Brozovic got injured and Calhanogllu started to play as a playmaker, Mkhitaryan never lost his starting position. - Francesco Porzio

40. Sandro Tonali, midfielder, Milan

The Italian midfielder is a crucial player for Stefano Pioli after the former Brescia player had a difficult first year at the club. He managed to overcome all the concerns and over the past season he's been a key man in the midfield for the Rossoneri as they won the 2021-22 Scudetto. This year, he improved even more and showed his skills also in Europe. - Francesco Porzio

39. Romelu Lukaku, forward, Inter

A strange year for Big Rom. After he came back to Inter on loan until the end of the season from Chelsea, Lukaku struggled a lot due to injuries and only scored nine goals in all competitions so far. However, he recently showed some improvements especially when he played with Lautaro Martinez, and this might be a good sign ahead of the semifinals. At the end of the current season, the two clubs will sit down to discuss his future, as Lukaku would like to stay at least for another season in Italy. - Francesco Porzio

38. Milan Skriniar, defender, Inter

The Slovakia captain has been struggling with injury of late and no longer wears the Nerazzurri armband after declaring himself PSG-bound this summer but he remains an influential defender when fit. Skriniar's last major minutes came in the 1-0 win over Porto back in February and he has since undergone surgery in France. - Jonathan Johnson

37. Hakan Calhanoglu, midfielder, Inter

The Turkish midfielder has been one of the key players for Inter since he arrived as a free agent from AC Milan in the summer of 2021. His personal rivalry with his former club will be one of the things to watch out for in the upcoming Derby della Madonnina's semifinals. For Inzaghi, he's a key player and will definitely be a starter in both legs. - Francesco Porzio

36. Marco Asensio, winger, Real Madrid

Nineteen goal involvements in all competitions from someone who likely isn't in Madrid's top four attacking options shows just how good the team's depth is in some areas. Asensio would be the guy for most teams and when he gets on the pitch, the ball hits the back of the net. It's an invaluable skill, given how many matches Benzema has missed this season but it does make you wonder how long Madrid can hang on to him. - Chuck Booth

35. Antonio Rudiger, defender, Real Madrid

Due to how crowded center back is for Real Madrid, Rudiger hasn't played as much as he likely expected when joining the team but he has been an important addition slotting in at center back and right back when needed. Still offering an excellent threat from set plays and a physical presence in the center, Rudiger will be one of the keys if Los Blancos make it past Manchester City due to Eder Militao's suspension. - Chuck Booth

34. Ismael Bennacer, midfielder, Milan

The France-born Algeria international has come a long way since his Arsenal days having joined the Gunners after a handful of outings with Arles. It has been a long developmental road to reach his current position with the Rossoneri, but he is now a key component in this Milanese midfield at the age of just 25. Bennacer extended his contract at the start of the year and made a crucial contribution in the quarterfinals with the only goal in a memorable 1-0 win away at Napoli. - Jonathan Johnson

33. Phil Foden, winger, Man City



Even Foden himself might admit that this has been a down year for him, one where he has been forced out of the XI by Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva. This down year, by the way, has seen Foden deliver 13 goals and seven assists in 39 games across all competitions. It might be off the bench this time, but the 22-year-old still has the talent to swing the biggest games City's way. – James Benge

32. Aurelien Tchouameni, midfielder, Real Madrid

The France international has not had the easiest of debut seasons in Madrid with speculation already linking him with a move away if Real sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. However, the thought of Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and potentially Bellingham being Los Blancos' future in the middle of the park is mind-blowing in terms of its potential. Tchouameni is still only 23 and was part of the France squad which made the FIFA 2022 World Cup final so Real will know his potential future value despite some teething problems since his move from Monaco. - Jonathan Johnson

31. Fikayo Tomori, defender, Milan

The English center back is a key part of the AC Milan defense and will lead the Rossoneri defensive line against Inter in the upcoming two legs. Despite a difficult start of the season, especially in the home clash against Chelsea when he conceded a penalty and received a red card, he's now back at the best of his form and will be crucial to contain the Inter strikers. - Francesco Porzio

30. Kyle Walker, defender, Man City



If you were laboratory designing a defender to take on the best wingers in world football you might come up with someone like Walker, explosive in his bursts but experienced enough to know when his pace is not required. Even as Guardiola has experimented with systems he has tended to gravitate towards Walker for the toughest assignments. He will surely do so when Vinicius Junior lines up against City. – James Benge

29. Manuel Akanji, defender, Man City

It felt like a weird addition when Guardiola added Akanji from a notoriously shaky Dortmund defense, but it's another time where Guardiola knows best. Akanji has brought calm to the City defense and much-needed depth when players like Nathan Ake miss time during the season. Defensive depth was one of City's biggest weaknesses last season and with Akanji it has now become one of their biggest strengths. - Chuck Booth

28. Olivier Giroud, forward, Milan

Evergreen for club and country at 36, the Frenchman has extended his stay at the San Siro beyond this summer after his heroics against Napoli in the quarterfinals. Giroud's selfless attitude and imposing style has made him almost indispensable for both Milan and Les Bleus and like teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, increasing age seems to hold little physical issue for him. He might not be as prolific as he once was but the former Chelsea and Arsenal man remains a star turn in Serie A. - Jonathan Johnson

27. Eduardo Camavinga, midfielder, Real Madrid

The Frenchman's reinvention as a full back option for both club and country has been impressive, as has much-improved physique of late. However, Camavinga could still be an option for Real's midfield in the future when Luka Modric and Toni Kroos finally pass the baton for good to the likes of the 20-year-old and compatriot Aurelien Tchouameni. That the ex-Rennes man is not even 21 until later this year is utterly wild. Even if he was fit, there is no guarantee that Ferland Mendy would start over Camavinga in a tie as important as the upcoming semifinal against Manchester City. - Jonathan Johnson

26. Nicolo Barella, midfielder, Inter

The Italian midfielder is definitely one of the best Italian players at the moment, and his performances led Italy to win the 2020 Euro and the Scudetto with his club in the same year. He has also been a key player this year as he scored eight goals so far in all competitions, including the opener against Benfica in the quarterfinals in Lisbon. There are already many European clubs interested in signing him this summer, but it won't be easy to convince Inter to let him go, considering his importance.. - Francesco Porzio

25. Nathan Ake, defender, Man City



Perhaps no one in this list has risen in the estimation of his supporters quite like Ake, who has gone from a backup to the backup center backs to a supreme defensive stopper at left back. Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah have already found life hard going against the Dutch international, if he is fit to take on Madrid then it is hard to see who Carlo Ancelotti can call on to beat him. – James Benge

24. Andre Onana, goalkeeper, Inter

Inter signed Onana last summer as a free agent after his contract with Ajax expired as the Nerazzurri needed a replacement for captain Samir Handanovic. Onana didn't play at the beginning of the season, as Inzaghi opted to stick with Handanovic, but soon realized that he couldn't stay on the bench and became the regular starter. There are already rumors about some clubs wanting him in the summer, including Chelsea and Manchester United. - Francesco Porzio

23. Rodrygo, forward, Real Madrid

Issued a challenge from Ancelotti to begin the season to score and assist double-digit goals, Rodrygo responded in a big way. Dealing with injuries to Benzema and suspensions to Vini Jr, Los Blancos have needed a reliable third option in the attack and Rodrygo has shown that he can become that. Only 22 years old, we haven't seen close to the best of what the Brazilian has to offer as he'll only get better with other Galacticos pushing him to new highs. - Chuck Booth

22. Julian Alvarez, forward, Man City



Manchester City's backup center forward is averaging a Premier League goal about as frequently as Harry Kane, shining when he steps into the boots of Kevin De Bruyne or Erling Haaland and the man who brought the best out of Lionel Messi on his way to the World Cup. Game's gone, lads. – James Benge

21. Eder Militao, defender, Real Madrid

Facing Manchester City without Militao will show just how important he is to this defense, as the team will need to figure out how to stop Haaland without him. Dominant in the air and solid positionally, Militao is one of the few center backs in the world that can give Haaland a hard time which is why he has become the leader of the defense. The team will hope to keep things close prior to his return in the second leg. - Chuck Booth

20. Lautaro Martinez, forward, Inter

Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez wants to play his second major final of the season, after he won the 2022 World Cup against France last December in Qatar and has the ambition to bring the Nerazzurri to their second final in more than thirteen years. Lautaro already scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions, including the deciding goal against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou in October. - Francesco Porzio

19. Theo Hernandez, defender, Milan

Well and truly established in both Milan and France's starting XI's, the 25-year-old has risen to the role of vice-captain behind one-club man Davide Calabria. At home as part of a sizable French-speaking contingent, the versatile left-sided menace is a regular source of goal-related actions be it scoring or creating them. At his best in an attack-minded role, Hernandez has shown enough discipline when asked to focus himself more defensively. - Jonathan Johnson

18. Ederson, goalkeeper, Man City



One would normally note Ederson's proclivity for the perplexing at this stage of the season but the Brazilian has curbed his enthusiasm for the outre of late, focusing instead on being a top-tier shot stopper and devastating buildup merchant. Even in a team of Haalands and De Bruynes, Ederson provides opposing managers with all sorts of headaches. When the opposition goalkeeper can, given time, ping an assist the length of the field, what exactly are you supposed to do? – James Benge

17. Toni Kroos, midfielder, Real Madrid

Every season it feels like Real Madrid have finally found their replacement to Kroos in midfield and every season he shows why he demands a spot in the starting XI. Excellent set play delivery, a defensive presence and able to adjust his game to keep up with age, Kroos will already be in a Madrid jersey for another season fending off competition for his spot while collecting more trophies. - Chuck Booth

16. Mike Maignan, goalkeeper, Milan

Arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the game right now, France's new No. 1 continually proves his worth to the red half of Milan. Maignan's importance to the Rossoneri has also been underlined in these UCL knockout stages with clean sheets against both Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli. The 27-year-old will be tough for Inter to find a way past once more for Italian opposition who know him well. - Jonathan Johnson

15. Ilkay Gundogan, midfielder, Man City

Gliding into the box, City's impressive core of attackers can make teams forget that Gundogan can shoot as well, but he can also do so much more for the team. Dictating play and flitting between attacking and defensive roles, Gundogan is someone who understands multiple roles and executes them with precision to make City work with or without Kevin de Bruyne. Appreciating players like him can be hard sometimes but if he does leave City, he'll be tough to replace. - Chuck Booth

14. John Stones, defender, Man City



First things first, Stones should be way, way higher on this list. I had him seventh and felt that was a little unfair on a player who has gone beyond just being a reliable center back and has established himself as the sort of versatile, reliable cog that Guardiola adores above all else. His ability to step into midfield has propelled City to a greater level, because he can partner Rodri the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and De Bruyne are free to attack the box, adding to the control and danger that the English champions cause. – James Benge

13. David Alaba, defender, Real Madrid

One of the most versatile defenders in the world, Alaba makes the hard things look easy. From tracking strikers to stepping into midfield or even taking free kicks in a pinch, Alaba can do it all. While he has struggled with injuries this season, that doesn't take away from what he can bring to the team in critical moments. - Chuck Booth

12. Jack Grealish, winger, Man City

I'll be honest. I thought it was a joke that City went after him when they did. But he's growing on me. He is turning into quite the impact player. His ability to beat people one-one-one has been rather impressive, and he has a good nose for the ball in front of goal while working so well with Erling Haaland. Not to be overlooked, he will run his tail off to get back and defend, showing he will do whatever it takes to keep his spot, which he has earned. – Roger Gonzalez

11. Federico Valverde, midfielder, Real Madrid

The Uruguayan is a monster, a model of consistency and versatility that each team would pay millions upon millions to have in their side. He'll scream and celebrate a goal with the best of him, and he'll do the same with a crunching tackle or game-saving block. Valverde can line up as a midfield, a winger or even as a defender in an emergency situation, and you'll always get the same from him – more effort than the next guy and defending the badge like his life depends on it. – Roger Gonzalez

10. Bernardo Silva, midfielder, Man City



Silva's magnificence was on full display in the quarterfinals as he breezed through Bayern Munich in a performance of variety and impudence. Whether off the right wing or as a left back, Guardiola always looks to shoehorn in a player who offers his side control and incision like few others. – James Benge

9. Rafael Leao, forward, Milan

By far the most talented player of the Derby della Madonnina's semifinal. The Portuguese striker can easily decide the clash against Inter as he showed in the quarterfinals against Napoli. However, he has been inconsistent in some games and Pioli's team showed to be a bit too dependent on him. Up to now, he's scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists as well in all competitions. - Francesco Porzio

8. Luka Modric, midfielder, Real Madrid

While Modric may miss the first leg against Manchester City, that doesn't take away from his importance to this Real Madrid side as the heartbeat and leader of this team. Aging like a fine wine, Modric must feel like he'll never retire as he has a place in this Real Madrid side as long as he wants it. If things are within striking distance when he returns to the lineup, look out for Los Blancos. - Chuck Booth

7. Ruben Dias, defender, Man City



Since the start of the season, only one team has inflicted defeat on Manchester City when they have had Ruben Dias in the starting lineup, Liverpool beating them in the Community Shield and then in mid-October. Since the Portuguese center back arrived in 2020 he has rarely been less than excellent but right now Dias looks to be at the peak of his powers, a natural force of blocked shots and bullied strikers. – James Benge

6. Rodri, midfielder, Man City

He's not flashy by any means. He's a lot like Toni Kroos in that way, not doing anything to blow you away, but he does so much consistently well and is vital to the team's ball movement. He has the ability to score a banger every now and again, but more often than not you will see him take one or two touches to get the ball into space and allow attackers to pick up the ball while darting into the attacking third. – Roger Gonzalez

5. Vinicius Junior, forward, Real Madrid

The superstar attacker just keeps getting better, and if you are a fullback defending him with no help, my heart goes out to you. After scoring the winning goal in last season's final, he needs just one more goal this season to reach a personal best, currently with 22 goals. His six goals in the Champions League are the most he's ever scored, and his understanding with Karim Benzema is only getting better. The one man Manchester City need to worry about is him because of his goal scoring and creativity in setting up Karim Benzema. – Roger Gonzalez

4. Thibaut Courtois, goalkeeper, Real Madrid

Arguably the world's best goalkeeper. The Belgium international has tremendous size and reactions, and while there can be a blunder every now and again, the golden chances he can stop are unmatched. He can make all the difference, as we saw last season, and if there is anybody that knows what it will take to stuff Kevin de Bruyne, it's him as the two are international teammates. Courtois seems to come up big when the lights shine the brightest, and there is no reason to think he won't do it again. – Roger Gonzalez

3. Karim Benzema, forward, Real Madrid

The current Ballon d'Or holder is key to Real Madrid's hopes of a UEFA Champions League title defense. The 35-year-old has not been at the peak of his powers all season but his rise to being recognized as the world's best player came at this stage last campaign. Back-to-back hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea before three more decisive strikes over two legs to dispose of Manchester City was part of Benzema's 15-goal overall haul. The ex-France international's strike against Chelsea in the quarterfinals illustrates his undiminished big-game appetite ahead of this semifinal rematch with City. - Jonathan Johnson

2. Kevin De Bruyne, midfielder, Man City

An absolute superstar that can take over any game. He's at a point in his career where these chances may not happen every season, despite the team that is around him, well built for the future. But the pain of losing the 2021 UCL final to Chelsea still has to sting, boosting the determination and urgency to make this the year. He can strike from anywhere, he's got a great understanding with the best players remaining, and he's the most important player of any of the remaining teams. – Roger Gonzalez

1. Erling Haaland, forward, Man City



The best player in the world? Quite possibly. Certainly, there might be no one on earth who puts the fear of god in opponents quite like Erling Haaland, the unicorn gone remorseless destructive force who carves a path through everything. The worry for opponents in the coming years might just be how he is improving under Guardiola, becoming a passer and presser along with a pure scorer. There may be no way for the teams left in the field to stop him. – James Benge