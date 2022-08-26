The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Chelsea

Current Records: Leicester City 0-2-1; Chelsea 1-1-1

What to Know

Chelsea and Leicester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Chelsea received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 3-0 to Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Leicester lost 2-1 to Southampton. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but the Foxes were outplayed the rest of the way.

Chelsea won their first match against Leicester 3-0 last season, but Leicester managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Chelsea vs. Leicester City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -235; Draw +375; Leeds +624

Series History

Chelsea have won five out of their last 12 games against Leicester City.