The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Leicester City @ Chelsea
- Current Records: Leicester City 0-2-1; Chelsea 1-1-1
What to Know
Chelsea and Leicester City are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Both clubs took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Chelsea received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 3-0 to Leeds United.
Meanwhile, Leicester lost 2-1 to Southampton. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but the Foxes were outplayed the rest of the way.
Chelsea won their first match against Leicester 3-0 last season, but Leicester managed a 1-1 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Leicester City
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -235; Draw +375; Leeds +624
Series History
Chelsea have won five out of their last 12 games against Leicester City.
- May 19, 2022 - Leicester City 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- Nov 20, 2021 - Chelsea 3 vs. Leicester City 0
- May 18, 2021 - Chelsea 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Jan 19, 2021 - Leicester City 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Feb 01, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Leicester City 2
- Aug 18, 2019 - Leicester City 1 vs. Chelsea 1
- May 12, 2019 - Chelsea 0 vs. Leicester City 0
- Dec 22, 2018 - Leicester City 1 vs. Chelsea 0
- Jan 13, 2018 - Leicester City 0 vs. Chelsea 0
- Sep 09, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Jan 14, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Leicester City 0
- Oct 15, 2016 - Chelsea 3 vs. Leicester City 0