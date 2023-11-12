In the most anticipated matchup of the Premier League weekend, Chelsea host Manchester City on Sunday.

City have resumed top spot after recent results went their way and can stay there with a win over 10th place Chelsea. The reigning champions have won each of their last five games and seem to be hitting their stride, while Chelsea have three wins in their last five but are still showing signs of inconsistency early in Mauricio Pochettino's tenure.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 12 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 12 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

USA Network | fubo (try for free) Odds: Chelsea +420; Draw +270; Manchester City -140

Storylines

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's team is operating as usual these days -- they are dominating the opposition and picking up the points to back up their performances. Their most recent victory came on Tuesday in Champions League action, when they commandingly beat Young Boys 3-0. Erling Haaland is once again in unbelievable form with seven goals in City's last five games, including a brace against Young Boys. He is expected to continue that form against Chelsea, but should have help from the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

Chelsea: The Blues are rising up the table and could go as high as eighth with a surprise win, but have yet to perfect their tactical set-up while a handful of key players remain injured. Cole Palmer has three goals in Chelsea's last five while Nicolas Jackson has four, but Pochettino's side has some weird results in their recent history. They underperformed in a 2-0 loss against Brentford in Oct. 28, and could have been better against a nine-man Tottenham Hotspur side in a bizarre match on Monday. It will be hard to gauge Chelsea's progress against City in their current form, but the objective will be to hold their own.

Prediction

With the way City are playing, it will be hard to bet against them in any match. Expect Haaland to strike again, and for the rest of Guardiola's star-studded squad to join the festivities. Pick: Chelsea 0, Manchester City 2