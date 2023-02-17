Chelsea are not in a good place right now, after losing Wednesday 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 against Borussia Dortmund (catch all the UCL action on Paramount+) . The team coached by Graham Potter is currently tenth in the Premier League table with 31 points after 22 games played, ten points behind the top four. The Saints, on the other hand, are the bottom of the table with 15 points scored, four points behind Leeds that are currently 17th in the league. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information



Date : Saturday, Feb. 18 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 18 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, England Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Chelsea -280; Draw +360; Southampton +850 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Chelsea are yet to concede in the opening hour of any home league fixture. Three of their opponents' seven goals at the Bridge have been scored in the 63rd minute and two more before the 69th, making that far and away the most vulnerable 10-minute segment.



Southampton coach Ruben Selles will still be in charge of the team he has trained all week at Stamford Bridge. The well-travelled 39-year-old Spaniard joined Ralph Hasenhuttl's backroom team in summer 2022 and retained his place under now-departed Nathan Jones. This will be his second game as caretaker head coach having stewarded Southampton to a penalty shoot-out success in the Carabao Cup against Sheffield Wednesday in November.

Chelsea have hosted Southampton 48 times in the league, winning 22, drawing 14 and losing 12 games. In the Premier League era the Bridge has witnessed some high-scoring affairs, including three 4-2 scorelines. The Blues have scored in 23 of the past 25 league encounters with the Hampshire club, averaging 2.2 goals per game. Southampton have lost each of their past five Premier League away games in London, conceding 13 goals and only scoring twice in return. Their last such victory came in February 2022 against Spurs (3-2).



Prediction

Chelsea desperately need a win and can't fail this opportunity against the team that is currently at the bottom of the league. Pick: Chelsea 2, Southampton 0.