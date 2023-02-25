Tottenham Hotspur look to keep their place among the top four in the Premier League on Sunday when they take on Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Spurs enter the match in fourth place in the EPL table with 42 points, and have won three of their last four matches. Chelsea, winless in their last five matches, have slid to 10th in the standings with 31 points. They are coming off a 1-0 loss to Southampton on Feb. 18.

Kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Tottenham as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) in its latest Tottenham vs. Chelsea odds, with Chelsea the +195 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Tottenham vs. Chelsea spread: Tottenham -0.5 (+205), Chelsea +0.5 (-270)

Tottenham vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Tottenham vs. Chelsea money line: Tottenham +150, Chelsea +195, Draw +210

TOT: The Spurs are 8-4 in home matches

CHEL: The Blues have a zero goal differential on the season

Why you should back Tottenham

The Spurs are led by one of the top scorers in the league in forward Harry Kane. Kane is second to Manchester City's Erling Haaland with 17 goals, and also has two assists. He has taken 85 shots on the year and has a goal conversion rate of 27% and a shot accuracy rate of 64%.

In addition, forward Son Heung-Min has played well of late. He is second on the team with nine goals on 58 total shots, and has a 67% accuracy rate. He scored a goal in last Sunday's 2-0 win over West Ham, and had two in a 3-0 win over Preston North End on Jan. 28 in an FAC match. He has five goals in Premier League action.

Why you should back Chelsea

Although the Blues often have trouble scoring, they are led by midfielder Kai Havertz. In 22 Premier League matches, he has found the net five times. He has taken 49 shots with a goal conversion rate of 12%, but a shot accuracy rate of 47%. Havertz scored Chelsea's lone goal in their last win over Crystal Palace on Jan. 15.

In addition, the Blues are also led by forward Raheem Sterling. In 14 Premier League starts, including 17 appearances, Sterling has four goals and two assists. His last goal came in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Jan. 1.

