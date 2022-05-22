The Premier League wraps up its season this Sunday.

Who's Playing

Watford @ Chelsea

Current Records: Watford 6-26-5; Chelsea 20-6-11

What to Know

Watford will head off to play at Stamford Bridge to try and steal back a positive result from Chelsea after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Watford has some work to do to even out the 1-8 series between these two since August of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Watford has to be aching after a bruising 5-1 defeat to Leicester City on Sunday. This game was a close 2-1 at the break, but unfortunately for Watford it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Leicester tied 1-1, good for one point each.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Allowing an average of 2.03 points per game, Watford hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Watford

Chelsea vs. Watford When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chelsea -500; Draw +600, Watford +1200

Series History

Chelsea have won eight out of their last nine games against Watford.