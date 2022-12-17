It's a much different scenario for Croatia and Morocco when they meet again Saturday in the third-place match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Expectations weren't terribly high for the teams when they faced off in their group-stage opener, a match that ended 0-0. Morocco went on to win the group, which also featured Belgium and Canada, and have gone further at the World Cup than any other African team. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up, proved that their advanced age wouldn't deter them, and they knocked off tournament favorite Brazil in the quarterfinals. Their group opener was a sign of things to come, as both teams relied on fierce defending to advance to the semifinals. Croatia lost to Argentina 3-0 on Tuesday, and France defeated Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Croatia are +120 favorites on the 90-minute money line (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Croatia vs. Morocco odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Morocco are +210 underdogs, a draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Croatia are -160 and Morocco are +125 to finished third at the World Cup 2022. Before making any Morocco vs. Croatia picks or 2022 World Cup predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Croatia vs. Morocco spread: Croatia -0.5 (+120)

Croatia vs. Morocco over/under: 2.5 goals

Croatia vs. Morocco 90-minute money line: Croatia +120, Morocco +210, Draw +250

Croatia vs. Morooco to finish third at the WC: Croatia -160, Morocco +125

Croatia: They have a 13-8 advantage in goals in their past 10 matches.

Morocco: They have outscored opponents 12-3 in their past 10 games.

Why you should back Croatia



The Checkered Ones should be able to go toe-to-toe with Morocco in terms of defense. They had allowed more than one goal once in their previous 14 games before the loss to Argentina. Croatia held the ball for 65% of the group-stage meeting, and now they face a Morocco team that will likely be missing several key defenders because of injuries. The Croats allowed seven shots on target in their first four matches in Qatar, including two against Morocco. Brazil and Argentina combined for 18, but the Atlas Lions have put just 15 shots on net in their six games.

Croatia have a clear edge in talent, starting with midfielder Luka Modric, who continues to drive the attack with his creativity. He has created a team-high 18 shots. The 37-year-old is fifth all-time with 23 goals for Croatia, but his strength is finding the true scorers. Andrej Kramaric has two goals in Qatar to tie for sixth on the nation's all-time list with 22, and Ivan Perisic's one goal tied him for second with 33. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic has been a difference-maker in this tournament, posting an 82.8 save percentage and getting Croatia through two shootouts.

Why you should back Morocco

The Atlas Lions have continually defied doubters, and they'll want to finish on a high note. Despite the numerous banged-up players, their relentlessness has been their hallmark. Many of the key defenders, including captain Romain Saiss, missed the Portugal match, and Morocco allowed three shots on target in the 1-0 victory. They have allowed just 12 shots on target in the six matches. The two goals allowed Wednesday were the first scored against Morocco by an opposing player in Qatar. They will allow Croatia to hold the ball while hitting on counter-attacks.

The Checkered Ones dominated possession in the last meeting, but Morocco had an 8-5 edge in total shots. Youssef En-Nesyri and Hakim Ziyech have combined for three goals, and Ziyech has one assist. Ziyech is tied for third all-time for Morocco with 19 goals, while En-Nesyri is tied for seventh with 17. The Moroccans have had massive backing in Qatar and should be spurred on by a loud contingent Saturday with a bronze medal on the line. The third-place game comes down to motivation, and the Atlas Lions know that a victory would cement them as legends.

