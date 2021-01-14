Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli this month, and the 24-year-old wants a move in order to play regularly once more, sources have told CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano.

Mauricio Pochettino, Alli's former Spurs coach and PSG's new head coach, is very keen to add the England international to his squad this month and the former MK Dons man is pushing to leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the end of January.

According to CBS Sports sources, Alli respects the London club but is desperate to play regular first-team football once again -- despite the Premier League club's reluctance to let him go at the present time.

With Daniel Levy unconvinced about letting Alli move on and financially limited this month as a result of the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel six months before the end of his contract and the dual impact of COVID-19 and the collapse of Mediapro's television rights deal on French football.

Pochettino and PSG sporting director Leonardo have started to discuss the current transfer window and the Argentine has won some early points with Wednesday's Trophee des Champions win over bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille.

The ex-Parisien captain has prepared the ground for the addition of a natural No. 10 to the PSG squad by deploying Marco Verratti further forward than usual, but it is not a long-term solution with Pochettino keen to land a specialist.

The French champions' immediate priority is tying superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to extended contracts, per CBS Sports sources, but the capital club also want to start shaping the squad in the way that Pochettino wants.

Any deal for Alli would likely be similar to that of Moise Kean's current loan deal from Everton but with an option to buy at the end of the season unlike the productive Italy international, who PSG would like to keep beyond this campaign -- if possible.

Some peripheral PSG figures were made available for transfer before the window but Pochettino's arrival and desire to see what everyone can do means that some are less likely to depart than they were before with Inter Milan target Leandro Paredes immediately inserted into the OM starting XI.

It might take until later this month, but PSG will push to bring Alli in and the Englishman will keep insisting to leave before the current window closes.