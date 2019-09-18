Dinamo Zagreb vs. Atalanta: How to watch Champions League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Dinamo Zagreb (home) vs. Atalanta (away)

What to Know

Atalanta is set to square off against Dinamo Zagreb in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 18th at Maksimir Stadium. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

Last season, Atalanta had to settle for an appearance in the Europa League, where they lost in the playoff round to FC Copenhagen on an aggregate score of 0-0. As for Dinamo Zagreb, they lost in the playoff round to Young Boys on scores of 1-1 and 1-2. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the round of 16 but did not advance further.

This is Atalanta's first Champions League match of the season. Dinamo Zagreb tied against Rosenborg in their previous round but narrowly survived based on tiebreaking rules.

Coming in with fresh legs, Atalanta appears to have the advantage. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch