Who's Playing

Salzburg @ Dinamo Zagreb

What to Know

Dinamo Zagreb and Salzburg will face off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Stadion Maksimir on Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage. Dinamo Zagreb is coming off of a 1-0 defeat to Salzburg. With half the group stage already in the books, Dinamo Zagreb (three points) is last in Group E, while Salzburg (five points) leads the group.

A win for Dinamo Zagreb would get them out of last place. A win for Salzburg would keep them securely in first.

How To Watch

Who: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Salzburg When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadion Maksimir

Stadion Maksimir TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Zagreb +180; Draw +230; Salzburg +155

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs.

