The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Salzburg @ Dinamo Zagreb
What to Know
Dinamo Zagreb and Salzburg will face off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Stadion Maksimir on Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage. Dinamo Zagreb is coming off of a 1-0 defeat to Salzburg. With half the group stage already in the books, Dinamo Zagreb (three points) is last in Group E, while Salzburg (five points) leads the group.
A win for Dinamo Zagreb would get them out of last place. A win for Salzburg would keep them securely in first.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Salzburg
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadion Maksimir
- TV/Live stream: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Zagreb +180; Draw +230; Salzburg +155
As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.
Tuesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Dinamo Zagreb vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- AC Milan vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Celtic vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Napoli vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Porto, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Rangers vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Sporting CP vs. Olympique de Marseille, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+