Deals can change in a matter of hours in the transfer window, and that's exactly what has happened to Orlando City SC striker Duncan McGuire. It seemed like all was well as McGuire was on the plane to finalize a $4 million dollar move from Orlando City to Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship before Blackburn notified the MLS club that they'd be pulling out of the deal according to The Athletic.

On the eve of transfer deadline day, this could already be one of the weirdest stories of the window, up there with a broken fax machine stopping David De Gea from moving to Real Madrid and Marseille player Bamba Dieng failing his medical at Nice after they tried to sneak in on Leeds United signing the attacker leaving him in limbo to not be able to play for the French clubs due to registration limits.

With this deal falling through, CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Sheffield Wednesday are now back in talks to sign the American striker, as they had placed a bid prior to Blackburn's bid being accepted. FC Midtjylland are another club that was interested in pursuing the forward. Sheffield Wednesday are currently 23rd out of 24 teams in the Championship and are five points from safety.

Drafted by Orlando City ahead of last season, McGuire enjoyed an excellent debut season for the Lions with 13 goals and three assists. Orlando has been trying to extend his contract but CBS Sports understands that McGuire rejected the latest offer.

Featuring for the USMNT during their January friendly against Slovenia, McGuire is on the fringes of the national team joining an impressive crew of forwards drafted by the Lions that includes Mallorca's Cyle Larin and West Brom's Daryl Dike. This will be a transfer that is one to watch heading into deadline day.