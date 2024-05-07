Real Madrid hope to take another step toward increasing their record number of titles in the competition to 15 when they host Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie on Wednesday. Real Madrid, who won their 14th Champions League title in 2021-22, battled Bayern to a 2-2 draw in Munich last week in the first leg. Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last seven UCL meetings with the Bavarians (5-2-0) and own a slight 12-4-11 advantage in the most-contested matchup in the history of the competition. Real Madrid have won three straight Champions League knockout-round encounters with Bayern.

Kickoff at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is set for 3 p.m. ET. Los Blancos are -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich odds, while the Bavarians are +280 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich money line: Madrid -115, Bayern +280, Draw +280

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich spread: Los Blancos -0.5 (-115)

RM: Los Blancos haven't lost since Jan. 18, a 4-2 setback against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey

in the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey BM: The Bavarians have allowed more than one goal in just one of their last nine UCL matches



Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos enter Wednesday with several impressive unbeaten streaks, as they haven't lost in a club record-tying 11 straight Champions League matches (7-4-0) and 20 consecutive contests across all competitions (13-7-0). Vinicius Junior was the hero against Bayern in the first leg as he provided all the offense for Real Madrid. The 23-year-old Brazilian forward opened the scoring in the 24th minute and knotted the match in the 83rd minute, completing his brace.

Vinicius Junior is tied with six players, including teammate and compatriot Rodrygo, for fifth in the UCL with five goals and shares second place in the competition with four assists. The 23-year-old Rodrygo, who converted in both legs of Real Madrid's quarterfinal tie against Manchester City, also netted five goals in this competition each of the previous two years. Facing Bayern in the knockout phase has been favorable for Los Blancos of late, as they have gone on to win the title after defeating the Bavarians in their previous three meetings. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Bayern Munich

The Bavarians are led offensively by Harry Kane, who is tied with PSG's Kylian Mbappe for first in the Champions League with eight goals. The 30-year-old English striker provided Bayern with a 2-1 lead against Real Madrid in the first leg when he converted in the 57th minute, giving him four goals in his last four UCL matches. Kane, who leads the German Bundesliga with a career-high 36 goals, is tied for eighth in this competition with three assists.

Since mid-December, Kane has recorded 22 goals in 24 contests across all competitions, never going more than two consecutive matches without a goal during that span. Winger Leroy Sane ended a lengthy drought by converting in the 53rd minute of the first leg. The 28-year-old had gone 27 games across all competitions without a goal after registering a brace on Oct. 28 against Darmstadt 98 in a Bundesliga match. See which team to pick here.

