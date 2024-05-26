French striker Kylian Mbappe says he will announce his future in the next few days after winning the French Cup with PSG on Saturday. Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid this summer as a free agent after deciding to not extend his deal with the French side that expires this summer

After beating Lyon 2-1 and winning his last trophy with PSG, Mbappe was asked about his next move but didn't reveal much.

"Because I think the best thing to do is to finish saying goodbye. All I wanted was to finish well. There is a time for everything. I will announce my new club in due course. It will be only a few days away so there is no problem."

It's still unclear whether the announcement will take place before the UEFA 2024 Euro that will start on June 14.

"I still don't know, there are still some details. The most important thing was to win and to experience these final emotions," he said.

"I always understood where I was, this unique experience of playing for PSG. Playing for PSG, I would recommend it. I was lucky enough to experience it. What I have had, I wouldn't experience anywhere else. Now I'm going to experience something else and I'm sure that will be magical too."

Mbappe, 25, scored 256 goals in 307 games played with PSG, where he won six Ligue 1 titles, four French Super Cups, four French Cups and two Coupe de la Ligue. He's now set to sign with Real Madrid after refusing to join the Spanish side already in the summer of 2021 and in the summer of 2022.

The Mbappe-Madrid duo is soon to become reality.