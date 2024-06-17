There is another major situation brewing on the Napoli roster this summer. The agent of the club's star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, revealed that the Georgian player wants to leave this summer and a "Champions League team is the priority." Mamuka Jugeli, the agent of Kvaratskhelia spoke on Sunday to Georgian TV Sport Imedi and said, "I don't want people to think that Kvara wants to stay at Napoli. We want to leave, but we are waiting for the end of the Euros so as not to disturb Khvicha. The priority is to join a team that plays in the Champions League."

It's a big statement from one of the most iconic players of the team that won the Scudetto in 2023 but also failed to qualify for the European competitions next season after a disappointing year. As a result of the down year, Napoli decided to appoint former Juventus and Inter manager Antonio Conte to start a new cycle at the club, but despite that some players have publicly expressed their desires to leave Napoli this summer, including club's captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Kvaratskhelia's father also weighed in.

"I don't want my son to stay at Napoli. They changed three coaches last season, and it's hard to play in a similar situation."

Napoli replied to both player's agent and father and issued an official statement: "In reference to statements by Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Calcio Napoli reiterates that the player has another three-year contract with the club. Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not the agents or fathers who decide on the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the club! End of story".

Napoli signed Kvaratskheliain the summer 2022 and he quickly became one of the best players on an Azzurri to which won a historic Scudetto in 2023. PSG are among the clubs interested in signing him according to multiple reports, as the French side are looking to rebuild the team after the departure of Kylian Mbappe.