France and Austria will both be trying to get off to a strong start in Euro 2024 action when they meet in a Group D match on Monday afternoon. Both teams were knocked out in the Round of 16 in Euro 2020, which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. France are among the tournament favorites this year, having lost just two matches since falling to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final. Austria have not lost in their last seven matches, and they are aiming for their second win over France in the last 11 attempts.

France vs. Austria money line: France -190, Austria +500, Draw +340

France vs. Austria over/under: 2.5 goals

France vs. Austria spread: France -0.5 (-190), Austria +0.5 (+155)

FRA: Randal Kolo Muani has scored in three of his last five matches

has scored in three of his last five matches AUT: Christoph Baumgartner has scored in five straight international matches

Why you should back France

France are a motivated side as they try to put their 2022 World Cup final loss in the rearview mirror. They have only been beaten by Germany (twice) in international matches since then, cruising through Euro qualifying with seven wins and one draw. There are not many teams with a better track record at this tournament, as France have won this event twice.

They have never dropped their opening match at the Euros, winning six times while playing to three draws. Both of their title-winning campaigns began with shutout victories, and they are led by superstar Kylian Mbappe. France have recorded seven wins and two draws in their last 10 matches against Austria, including a 2-0 victory in the 2022 UEFA Nations League.

Why you should back Austria

Austria are entering this competition with momentum after going unbeaten in their last seven matches, including a 2-0 win over Germany in a friendly international last year. They have shown drastic improvement under manager Ralf Rangnick, who was in just his fifth game when France picked up the 2-0 win in 2022. Their last Euro opener resulted in a 3-1 win over North Macedonia, which was a strong result after losing their last two openers in shutout fashion.

France have been dealing with a virus outbreak at their training base, with Mbappe and Kingsley Coman missing some training sessions earlier this week. Mbappe was limited to just 15 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Canada last Sunday due to an injury, so his fitness is a concern heading into Monday's match. Austria are a relatively healthy side, which could give them an advantage in this Group D opener.

