Saturday's MLS schedule is jam-packed with 14 games, including Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF traveling to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps at 10:30 p.m. ET. Messi has the Herons sitting on top of the Eastern Conference standings with 31 points. Inter Miami are the slight +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest MLS odds, while the Whitecaps are +155 underdogs.

Other notable MLS matchups on the schedule include Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew, Atlanta United vs. LAFC, and LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also profitable across multiple leagues in 2023, including the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Europa League, and more.

Now, Sutton has analyzed the full MLS schedule for Saturday, May 25, and locked in his exact score projections and MLS best bets.

Top MLS predictions for Saturday, May 25

One of Sutton's MLS score predictions features Messi leading Inter Miami (+145) to a comfortable 3-1 victory on the road against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Messi has Inter Miami firing on all cylinders early this season. Through their first 15 matches, the Herons have secured nine wins, four draws, and two losses.

Inter Miami have scored three or more goals in five of their last seven matches in MLS play and they've recorded a shutout in each of their last two fixtures. Messi has 10 goals and 12 assists this season, while striker Luis Suarez has found the back of the net 11 times in 2024. The Herons have also played well on the road, going unbeaten in their past four away fixtures in MLS play.

The Whitecaps, meanwhile, are winless in six of their past seven matches across all competitions. In addition, Vancouver has struggled mightily to score goals in league play, recording just one goal in its last four MLS matches. That inability to score doesn't bode well against a side as dangerous as Inter Miami. See the rest of Sutton's MLS score predictions here.

How to get MLS picks, score predictions, best bets

Sutton has locked in his exact score projections for every MLS match on Saturday, as well as his three most confident best bets. They include an underdog winning outright on the road and a high-scoring slugfest between two of the league's top teams.

MLS odds, schedule for Saturday, May 25 (all times p.m. ET)

MLS odds, schedule for Saturday, May 25 (all times p.m. ET)

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew (7:30)

Orlando -110, Draw +260, Columbus +260

Atlanta United vs. LAFC (7:30)

ATL +145, Draw +260, LAFC +160

CF Montreal vs. Nashville SC (7:30)

Montreal +140, Draw +230, Nashville +180

New England Revolution vs. NYCFC (7:30)

New England +145, Draw +250, NYCFC +160

Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union (7:30)

Charlotte +130, Draw +240, Philadelphia +190

Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati (7:30)

Cincinnati +130, Draw +240, Toronto +190

DC United vs. Chicago Fire (7:30)

DC -140, Draw +300, Chicago +320

St. Louis vs. Seattle Sounders (8:30)

St. Louis +125, Draw +230, Seattle +200

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake (8:30)

Salt Lake +140, Draw +230, Dallas +180

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United (9:30)

Colorado -115, Draw +280, Minnesota +260

Portland Timbers vs. Sporting KC (10:30)

Portland -115, Draw +280, Kansas City +260

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC (10:30)

San Jose -125, Draw +280, Austin +300

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Inter Miami (10:30)

Miami +145, Draw +270, Vancouver +155

LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo (10:30)

LA -125, Draw +280, Houston +300