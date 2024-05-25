The future for Manchester United is quite murky but, after defeating Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final to secure a place in the Europa League on Saturday, it's clear that United's future will be built on the shoulders of two 19-year-old prospects. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored both of United's goals in the first half of the FA Cup final stunning their rivals to secure the 13th FA Cup title in club history.

With reports coming out that manager Erik ten Hag may be on the way out on the eve of the final, United could've been forgiven for their heads potentially being elsewhere especially as many members of the starting XI such as Sofyan Amrabat and Raphael Varane maybe playing their final games for the club. But instead, it was City who seemed off their game with goalkeeper Stefan Ortega being caught out as United sped ahead in the match through Garnacho.

Despite winning the Premier League for the forth consecutive season this season, City only secured the Club World Cup alongside that, falling in domestic cups and Champions League this season. Despite their stellar record, it's a disappointing season for Pep Guardiola and even moreso to see it come to an end at the hands of their rivals.

Manchester United winning the match will send Chelsea to the Europa Conference League while also forcing Newcastle United to miss out on European soccer all together. If this is ten Hag's final game in charge of the Red Devils, he has helped set them up as well as possible for the next season.