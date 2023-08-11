England and Colombia will battle for a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals on Saturday. England advanced into the quarterfinals off a penalty kick shootout against Nigeria, while Colombia defeated Jamaica 1-0 in the round of 16. The quarterfinal match between the Lionesses and Las Chicas Superpoderosas is just the second all-time meeting between the two sides, their previous encounter was in the group stage of the 2015 World Cup, and England secured a 2-1 victory. The two sides will play at Stadium Australia in Sydney and the winner will go on to face either Australia or France.

Here's how to watch the upcoming game:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Aug. 12 | Time : 6:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 12 | : 6:30 a.m. ET Location : Stadium Australia -- Sydney, Australia

: Stadium Australia -- Sydney, Australia TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Fox | fubo (Try for free) Odds: England -200; Draw +260; Colombia +675

Storylines

England: The Lionesses will be without their breakout player Lauren James through the semifinals if they advance. James picked up a red card during the round of 16 match against Nigeria and after further review by FIFA, the match ban has been extended to two games for violent conduct. Manager Sarina Weigman has a deep bench to mix things up in James' absence, but there's no doubt they will miss her attacking abilities on the pitch.

There's also the question mark around Keira Walsh's availability. Walsh was carted off the field in the group stage with what looked like a significant knee injury and returned for the round of 16 games and played 120 minutes before limping off as a substitute. Look for Weigman to rotate as necessary and the starting eleven will want to get off on the front foot against Colombia and establish tempo if they want to advance.

Colombia: The dark horses of the tournament are still riding through the knockout rounds and will have another big test against the European champions. Colombia are more than capable of taking the game to England and the Lionesses should expect to have stretches of struggle. Las Cafeteras will be happy to have Manuela Vanegas back into the lineup to help regulate things on the backline, but she will have her hands full even without James to mark.

Eyes will be on 18-year-old Linda Caicedo and if she can serve as the extra outlet instead of the entire offense looking for Mayra Ramirez to finally get a breakthrough on goal. She leads the team with 10 attempts at goal. Carolina Arias will also need to have another strong game as she leads the squad with 77 completed line breaks.

Prediction

Seven players on yellow card watch between the two teams means this game might be another nervy, tense battle in the opening 45 minutes. If things don't open up, or the self-doubt demon rears its ugly head, it could mean fewer risks and a long match. If it goes to extra time, Colombia will have the legs to carry through, but the defenders will shine in this match more than the clinical finishers. Pick: England 2, Colombia 1.