Everton have sacked Frank Lampard after less than one year in charge at Goodison Park with the Toffees second from bottom of the Premier League table.

The former England international has overseen six defeats from the last eight league games and Everton were beaten by Lampard's formative club West Ham United over the weekend.

The 44-year-old was only appointed by the Merseyside club less than one calendar year ago and led the Blues to a 16th placed finish.

Lampard had Everton sitting 19th with 15 points from 20 matches and Wolverhampton Wanderers safe in 17th two points better off.

Their last win came in late October against Crystal Palace and the atmosphere around the club and owner Farhad Moshiri has been toxic of late with directors advised to stay away from games.

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche and DC United boss as well as Evertonian legend Wayne Rooney have been linked with the post in the past.

Ex-Chelsea, Manchester City, and New York City FC man Lampard joins former England teammate Steven Gerrard in being out of work after the latter was sacked by Aston Villa.

Lampard enjoyed initial success with Derby County before struggling under the weight of expectations upon his Chelsea return.

However, his Everton tenure has been disastrous bar three wins in May which secured last season's Premier League survival when Championship relegation had appeared likely.