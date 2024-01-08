Manchester City's trip to Tottenham Hotspur will serve as the headliner for the FA Cup fourth round following Monday's draw, which decided the matchups for 16 games set to take place during the weekend of Jan. 27.

Reigning champions City booked passageway to the fourth round on Sunday courtesy of a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town, while Spurs picked up a 1-0 win over fellow Premier League side Burnley on Friday. Pep Guardiola's side will likely enter the game as favorites but might aim to improve upon the last time the two sides met, a 3-3 draw on Dec. 3 in which City relinquished the lead twice.

The cup tie is one of several between two teams in England's top tier, including Aston Villa's clash with Chelsea, Fulham's matchup with Newcastle United, and Sheffield United's game against Brighton and Hove Albion. Crystal Palace or Everton could face Luton Town if some combination of those teams wins their third round replays, and the same goes for West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will take on the winner of Norwich City and Bristol Rovers, while Manchester United could face either Newport County or Eastleigh if they beat Wigan Athletic on Monday.

See the full FA Cup fourth round draw below.

FA Cup fourth round draw