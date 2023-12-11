Granada vs. Athletic Club in La Liga was abandoned on Sunday after a supporter died in the stadium during the game.

Home fans at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes alerted Athletic keeper Unai Simon to the situation and the Basque goalkeeper rushed to inform referee Miguel Ortiz.

A Granada season ticket holder had suffered a cardiac arrest and paramedics as well as team medical staff worked to resuscitate the victim before the game was suspended after 17 minutes.

Both sets of players initially remained on the field before heading for the locker rooms and the game was eventually called off after it was confirmed that the supporter had sadly passed away.

Granada fans praised Simon and chanted his name for his swift reaction to being alerted to the situation by them.

La Liga confirmed on Sunday that the game will resume from the 17th minute on Monday at 2 p.m. ET with Athletic 1-0 up thanks to Inaki Williams' sixth minute opening goal.