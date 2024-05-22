Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown has filed for bankruptcy. According to the Times Union, Brown owes nearly $3 million to eight different creditors as stated by paperwork filed on May 15 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Florida. He reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which involves the court-supervised reorganization of a debtor's assets and liabilities.

That amount includes a $1.2 million court judgment to Anton Tumanov -- a moving-truck driver who sued Brown for assault and battery during an altercation in 2020. It also includes money owed on a credit card, a marketing firm and a law firm, among other debts.

Brown's own media company, CTESPN Network confirmed the bankruptcy filing via social media earlier this week.

"NFL legend Antonio Brown has filed for bankruptcy today," the post read. "He will be a first ballot Hall of Famer in 2027. He will be releasing new music this summer. He is also the founder of the most trusted source in all of sports.

"The generational run continues."

Brown was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft and spent most of his 12-year career in Pittsburgh. He saw a lot of success as a seven-time Pro-Bowler and even won a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. However, Brown has not been back on the field since 2022, when he took off his shirt and left in the middle of a game against the New York Jets.

Brown made over $88 million as a player, but he currently claims he has less than $50,000 in assets.