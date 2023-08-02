Morning! The Women's World Cup delivered its biggest shock yet with Brazil's group stage exit, and a pair of Cinderella stories to follow in Jamaica and South Africa. I'm Pardeep Cattry, and here's your look at a tournament that keeps on delivering.

New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and subscribe now to ensure you receive updates every day during the Women's World Cup.

📺 Women's World Cup latest results

Group G: Argentina 0-2 Sweden

Group G: South Africa 3-2 Italy

Group F: Jamaica 0-0 Brazil

Group F: Panama 3-6 France

📺 Footy Fix

Thursday, August 3

All times U.S./Eastern

Group H: Colombia vs. Morocco, 6 a.m. ➡️ FS1

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m. ➡️ Fox

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

Getty Images

Jamaica advance, Brazil go home: Jamaica's defensive resolve held to secure a 0-0 draw over Brazil, sending the Reggae Girlz to the knockouts for the first time ever in their second World Cup. Jamaica's Becky Spencer made eight saves in a match that was a must-win for Brazil, who took 18 total shots and had 73% possession but faded as the match went on. Brazil exit the Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time since 1995, and the match marks the end of the legendary Marta's World Cup career.

Jamaica's accomplishment is even more impressive considering the team's journey to the World Cup. The team made it to Australia thanks to a GoFundMe campaign, which has raised more than $50,000 so far, because they struggle to receive adequate funding from the federation. The failure to back the women's team meant the Reggae Girlz missed out on crucial prep before the tournament, and that players have not received pay. The players issued a statement before the World Cup, but said they will pause the dispute while play is underway.

While Jamaica locked in second place in Group F, France earned top spot in a goalfest with Panama. Panama's Maria Cox scored one of the goals in the tournament in the second minute, but Les Bleues rallied to pick up the win 6-3.

South Africa make history: South Africa also booked their first World Cup knockout berth today in a thrilling 3-2 win over Italy. Thembi Kgatlana dramatically clinched the win with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time, continuing another story of perseverance at the tournament. South Africa players resolved a pay dispute with their federation just days before ethe World Cup, and after sitting out a pre-tournament friendly in protest.

Sweden, meanwhile, earned a straightforward victory over Argentina to cement their status atop Group G. Sweden will next face the U.S. women's national team in Sunday's Round of 16 encounter, while South Africa will play the Netherlands.

Colombia, Germany round out group stage: Tomorrow's group stage finale could provide another set of thrills as all four teams in Group H still have a shot at the knockouts. Colombia can lock up top spot in the group with a draw against Morocco, while Germany will have the chance to rebound from their surprise loss to the Colombians when they face South Korea. A meeting with Jamaica awaits the winner of Group H, while a matchup with France is set for the runners-up.

Soundbytes: Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson is quickly becoming one of the more quotable figures at the World Cup. In his pre-match comments, he told federations to "cut the bullcrap, it's time to step up and support women's football," comments that feel even more relevant after his team's huge result. He said after the match he plans a modest celebration despite the incredible accomplishment: "I need a cup of fizzy, a cup of beer and I'm good. I'm not a big drinker. A cup of beer and I'm good."

Sponsored by Paramount+

Sponsored by Paramount-

🔗 Link Play

Here are some more headlines from the World Cup:

🔗 Sandra Herrera on the three things Vlatko Andonovski needs to address before the USWNT's clash against Sweden.

🔗 Morning Footy discussed Jamaica's draw with Brazil, which Jenny Chui successfully predicted a day earlier.

🔗 Box to Box discussed how the betting odds have changed as an unpredictable group stage nears its end.

🔗 Box to Box called England the team to beat after their statement 6-1 win over China yesterday.

🔗 Mbizo Mzamane joined Morning Footy to talk African sides at the World Cup following South Africa's upset win