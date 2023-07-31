Hello! It was a day full of drama at the Women's World Cup with 12 goals in four games and plenty of headline making news. Australia overcame their struggles to top Group B and send Canada packing, while Japan stunned Spain with four goals. I'm Pardeep Cattry with your World Cup recap, plus a preview of what's to come ahead of the U.S. women's national team's encounter with Portugal tomorrow.

📺 Women's World Cup latest results

Group C: Japan 4, Spain 0

Group C: Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3

Group B: Canada 0, Australia 4

Group B; Ireland 0, Nigeria 0

📺 Footy Fix

Tuesday, August 1

All times U.S./Eastern

Group E: Portugal vs. USWNT, 3 a.m. ➡️ Fox

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m. ➡️ FS1

Group D: China vs. England, 7 a.m. ➡️ Fox

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m. ➡️ FS1

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

Getty Images

Australia, Nigeria progress from Group of Death: Australia met the moment in today's winner-take-all matchup against Canada, picking up a commanding 4-0 win to top Group B. Hayley Raso scored a brace in the opening 40 minutes, while Mary Fowler returned to the lineup following concussion protocol and scored the team's third. The hosts survived the group stage without star Sam Kerr, who was available against Canada but did not play.

Nothing went right for Canada, who are now the first reigning Olympic gold medalists to not progress to the Women's World Cup knockouts. Christine Sinclair started after she was dropped from the lineup against Ireland, but ended her sixth World Cup without a goal to her name. Sinclair was reflective post-match and picked up some blades of grass as a memento, per TSN: "I'm probably not going to play in another one. I'm leaving the pitch one last time in a World Cup."

Nigeria needed only a draw to advance and earned just that against Ireland.

Japan top Spain: Earlier today, Japan earned top spot in Group C with a statement-making 4-0 win over Spain. The Europeans dominated in almost every stat -- Spain had 76% of possession, had 10 shots, and completed 87% of their 949 passes -- but made little of it. Japan way exceeded their expected goals tally of 0.9 to top the group, scoring on their first three shots of the match. Hinata Miyazawa scored a brace to double her goal count at the World Cup. Japan will face Norway in the Round of 16, while Spain will take on Switzerland.

Zambia finished their tournament on a high with their first-ever World Cup win, with Barbra Banda scoring a penalty and picking up an assist along the way.

USWNT's high stakes matchup: The reigning champs face Portugal with a knockout berth at stake -- and plenty of questions about the lineup. Many feel that rotation is necessary, especially in attack after the team failed to capitalize on their chances against both Vietnam and the Netherlands. USWNT star Megan Rapinoe issued a vote of confidence in the team's bench: "We know at some point during this tournament, the bench will be huge. It's a huge asset of ours, a huge reason why we've been so successful with this group, but obviously historically, winning champions in our past."

The Netherlands also eye a spot in the Round of 16 in their match against Vietnam, and have a shot at winning top spot in Group E if they better the USWNT's result. Later, Group D resumes one last time with all four teams still in the running for a knockout berth -- England is favored to beat China despite missing Keira Walsh with a knee injury, while Denmark aim to beat impressive World Cup newcomers Haiti for their first knockout spot since 1995.

Arsenal lead World Cup scoring: Arsenal players have scored seven goals at the World Cup so far, more than any other club. The group includes Steph Catley, who scored a penalty for Australia's fourth goal today. Racing Louisville and Real Madrid are currently tied for second with six goals each.

