RANK TEAM CHANGE ANALYSIS

1. USWNT --- A mixed performance against the Netherlands ended in a draw with no major substitutions by Vlatko Andonovski. Their come-from-behind performance will motivate them to close out group play on a high note and Andonovski will have to make player rotations after two consecutive identical starting lineups.

2. Germany --- Lena Oberdorff returned just in time for the Germans to suffer a massive upset against Colombia. Alexandra Popp is going the distance over two games with three goals and 173 minutes played, but they'll need to reset before facing South Korea.

3. Japan +7 Handed Zambia an early lopsided loss, eliminated Costa Rica and demolished Spain by playing connective, cohesive, soccer. They are in top form and peaking at the right moment.

4. England -1 Two wins for England to lead Group E, but it's a tight field, and their victories have come uncomfortably. The Lionesses will be relieved that Kiera Walsh didn't tear her ACL, but how they navigate without their star midfielder is up in the air.

5. Sweden --- Good teams find a way and after a come-from-behind win against South Africa, they dominated their European rivals Italy 5-0. Fridolina Rolfo continues to make a case for Golden Boot with two goals in two matches.

6. France +1 Major adjustments across the board from players to coach set France back on the knockout round path. Massive veteran performances by Eugenie LeSommer and Wendie Renard for Les Blues to down Brazil.

7. Australia +2 Came to life without Sam Kerr and blasted Canada 4-0 to win the group. Playing well without her bodes well for her return, potentially for the knockout stages.

8. Netherlands --- The Dutch have found other ways to look dangerous in the attacking third and were able to rattle USA. But they couldn't capitalize on the momentum or hang onto their lead.

9. Brazil -3 Struggled to really find their footing against France despite a goal from Debinha. Manager Pia Sundhage will also be questioned about the poor use of subs. Another timid performance against Jamaica will haunt them.

10. Spain -6 Spain had a hand in eliminating two teams early from the tournament before getting blown out by Japan. They are taking care of business against lower-seeded teams and are already through to the round of 16 but must improve.

11. Colombia +4 Linda Caicedo had a brief healh scare in training but recovered in time to lead Colombia to a massive upset against Germany. They put the dog in underdogs.

12. Nigeria +6 The Super Falcons shoot up the rankings after navigating a chaotic group and clinched a spot in the next round with the draw against Ireland. They are soaring high and are a team to watch.

13. Switzerland -1 Beat debutant Philippines but are now scoreless over two games as they head to the knockout rounds. Looking more like a team that benefitted from a good group draw.

14. Jamaica +3 The Reggae Girlz handled matchday two without their star striker Bunny Shaw who was serving a red card suspension. They'll need one more inspiring performance against Brazil if they want to exit the group.

15. Canada -4 Eliminated from the competition after needing a result against Australia. They'll be disappointed in the display overall, scoring just twice in three games.

16. Norway +3 Finally had a statement game against Philippines after lackluster performances in Group A. An injured Ada Hegerberg isn't the best news for the team, but better form into the knockouts is a positive.

17. Italy +4 Narrowly defeated Argentina only to get crushed by Sweden. They need to regroup before going up against a dynamic South Africa team.

18. China +3 Elminated Haiti and picked up a big win with only ten players. Wang Shuang was the key to victory and they should start her if they want to keep winning.

19. Denmark -3 Didn't have the best start against England but stole enough momentum in the game to make things interesting. They'll need to capitalize on their chances if they want to clinch a place in the knockout rounds.

20. Portugal +5 Picked up their first-ever win against fellow debutants Vietnam. Kika Nazareth got on the scoreboard and will need another breakout performance in their Group E finale against the Netherlands.

21. Morocco +11 Made history by winning their first World Cup game against South Korea. Their ability to counter may help them advance in the group.

22. South Africa +1 Thembi Kgatlana is an absolute menace on the pitch. If she delivers another MVP performance against Italy, they have a shot to advance.

23. Argentina +1 Let an opportunity slip away against Italy and had another memorable comeback draw when they leveled things against South Africa. Their trouble conceding goals isn's a great sign ahead of facing Sweden.

24. South Korea -3 Were upset by Colombia and Morocco and had no answers on how to turn the tide against them. They'll have a chance to redeem themselves, but only if Lee Geum-min can get more touches in front of goal.

25. New Zealand -11 Eliminated but got their first World Cup win in five tournaments and brought joy to a country after a dark moment ahead of the competition.

26. Haiti -6 Eliminated but played opposition though and Melchie Dumornay turned heads during the tournament.

27. Philippines --- Knocked out but made history for the country with a historic first win and Sarina Bolden introduced herself to the world.

28. Ireland -2 Bounced but has a historic goal thanks to Katie McCabe.

29. Vietnam --- Not going through but improved their shot total and attempts on target against Portugal.

30. Panama --- They are done after the group stage but just missed out on picking up points against Jamaica.

31. Zambia --- Couldn't capitalize on the momentum heading into cup and struggled on the pitch while also dealing with sexual abuse allegations against coach Bruce Mwape.