The 2024 NFL season is fast approaching, with all 272 regular season games scheduled and all 32 teams partaking in offseason workouts. That doesn't mean clubs are totally finished with their rosters, however. Injuries and camp competitions tend to rekindle some interest in remaining free agents.

But which big names are still available, and where might they fit? Let's play matchmaker for five notable names:

Ryan Tannehill to the Dolphins

After two injury-riddled seasons to close his Tennessee Titans career, Tannehill's days as a regular starter are over. But the 35-year-old offers extensive experience (151 starts), and the Miami Dolphins' current insurance plan behind Tua Tagovailoa consists of Mike White and Skylar Thompson, who've combined to go 3-6 in emergency starts during their respective careers. Tannehill knows Miami well, and his script-dependent style fits Mike McDaniel's offense.

Dalvin Cook to the Bills

The former Minnesota Vikings star was seldom used and/or effective during a brief stint with the New York Jets in 2023, so he registers as more of a last-gasp reserve, even at 28. But he's left the door open for playing with his younger brother, James, in the past, and the Buffalo Bills could use added experience after losing Damien Harris this offseason. The elder Cook could slot in as the No. 3 behind his sibling and rookie fourth-rounder Ray Davis.

Hunter Renfrow to the Cowboys

A salary-cap casualty of the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, Renfrow hasn't been a healthy and/or steady target since his 1,000-yard breakout in 2021, but he boasts a reliable catch rate when active at full speed, making him a solid, high-floor option in the slot. After a quiet free agency, Dallas could still use receiver depth behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, and a savvy route-runner like Renfrow could free up Lamb to shift outside.

Xavien Howard to the Bengals

After eight years with the Miami Dolphins, Howard has said he wants his next team to be a Super Bowl contender. While he doesn't necessarily offer the speed or steadiness of a lockdown cover man going on 31, the four-time Pro Bowler has experience (99 career starts) and ball skills (29 career interceptions) that could be appealing to a Cincinnati Bengals secondary, which is set to lean on young converted safety DJ Turner on the boundary.

Justin Simmons to the Saints

Axed by the Denver Broncos in a cost-cutting move, Simmons has had a quieter market than expected considering his four-time All-Pro resume and ball-hawking reputation. The 30-year-old missing time in each of the last two years may have stalled immediate interest. In any event, the New Orleans Saints refuse to rebuild, and they could use another surefire starter opposite Tyrann Mathieu after cutting Marcus Maye.