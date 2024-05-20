The 2024 NFL schedule has finally arrived with much anticipation after a banner 2023 season from the league, which culminated in the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. The Chiefs kick off the season hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5 in the NFL Kickoff Game -- a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game.
On Friday, Sept. 6, the Green Bay Packers will face Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil -- the first NFL regular season game to be played in South America. This will be the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday of their opening weekend since 1970.
The schedule will be highlighted by three Thanksgiving games (Detroit Lions host Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys host New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers hosting Miami Dolphins in the nightcap), a return of the annual Black Friday game (Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs), and two games on Christmas (Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans) -- the first games to be broadcast on Netflix. There will also be a Saturday doubleheader on December 21 and a tripleheader on December 28.
Here is the complete NFL week-by-week schedule:
All times Eastern | * Select prime-time games subject to change
Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 5
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:20 p.m., NBC
Friday, Sept. 6
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (Sao Paulo) -- 8:15 p.m., Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 8
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:05 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions -- 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 9
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 12
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 15
Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys -- 1 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Houston Texans -- 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 16
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 19
New England Patriots at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 22
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m., Fox
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:05 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons -- 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 23
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals -- 8:15 p.m., ABC
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 26
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 29
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at New York Jets -- 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., Fox
Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens -- 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 30
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m., ABC
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 6
New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham) -- 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos -- 1 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Oct. 7
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 10
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 13
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears (Tottenham) -- 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles -- 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos -- 4:05 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:05 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Oct. 14
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 17
Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 20
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley) -- 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers -- 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:05 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders -- 4:05 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Oct. 21
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals -- 9 p.m., ESPN+
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 24
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 27
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., Fox
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Oct. 28
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Week 9
Thursday, Oct. 31
Houston Texans at New York Jets -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 3
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens -- 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., CBS
Washington Commanders at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., Fox
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Nov. 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 10
Thursday, Nov. 7
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 10
New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers (Munich) -- 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
New England Patriots at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs -- 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Nov. 11
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 11
Thursday, Nov. 14
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 17
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Nov. 18
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 21
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 24
Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:05 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Nov. 25
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers-- 8:15 p.m., ESPN*
Week 13
Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving)
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions -- 12:30 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:30 p.m., Fox
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers -- 8:20 p.m., NBC
Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday)
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs -- 3 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 1
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals -- 1 p.m., CBS
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., Fox
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots -- 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets -- 1 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Dec. 2
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN*
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 5
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 8
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., Fox
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles -- 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m., CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Dec. 9
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC*
Week 15
Thursday, Dec. 12
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Sunday, Dec. 15
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans -- 1 p.m., CBS
New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., Fox
Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants -- 1 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans -- 1 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Dec. 16
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings -- 8 p.m., ABC*
Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders -- 8:30 p.m., ESPN*
Week 16
Thursday, Dec. 19
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs -- 1 p.m., NBC
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens -- 4:30 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Dec. 22
New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons -- 1 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m., CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m., Fox
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m., Fox
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts -- 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets -- 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders -- 1 p.m., Fox
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:05 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins -- 4:25 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Dec. 23
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN*
Week 17
Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1 p.m., Netflix
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans -- 4:30 p.m., Netflix
Thursday, Dec. 26
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video -- 8:15 p.m., Prime Video*
Saturday, Dec. 28
Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals -- TBD
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams -- TBD
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots -- TBD
Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants -- TBD
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders -- TBD
Sunday, Dec. 29
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars -- 1 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings -- 1 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints -- 1 p.m., Fox
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles -- 4:25 p.m., Fox
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns -- 8:20 p.m., NBC*
Monday, Dec. 30
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC* (edited)
Week 18
Saturday, Jan. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals -- TBD
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons -- TBD
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens -- TBD
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys -- TBD
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos -- TBD
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions -- TBD
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers -- TBD
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts -- TBD
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams -- TBD
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders -- TBD
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots -- TBD
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets -- TBD
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles -- TBD
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers -- TBD
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- TBD
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans -- TBD