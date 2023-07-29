After a questionable performance against Jamaica on matchday one, France defeated Brazil 2-1 on Saturday for their first group win in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Among a swarm of Brazil fans in the stadium, manager Herve Renard and his squad gave the South Americans trouble early in the game, as veteran players provided the scoring. Eugine LeSommer opened the goals, scoring the Les Blues, while team captain Wendie Renard delivered the game-winner in the second half.

Question marks around player health was a concern for France ahead of the match. Renard sustained a calf injury that required an MRI scan, but her availability was never in doubt and ultimately was the difference maker. Obviously the headlines will be about the goal she scored, but she also made a key difference to how the team started the game, anchoring a backline that supported a heavy pressing midfield. It was another outing with a four-back and player-to-player matchups in the middle third, and because of that aggressive approach France immediately put Brazil on notice with a high press.

An individual battle between Brazil's Luana and France's Sandie Toletti in midfield gave the best look at the fiery moments on the pitch. The pair was constantly in each others way and their physicality eventually led to the first half yellow cards. In between the cautions, France's left side clicked early with Sakina Karchaoui and Salma Bacha building up and Diani and LeSommer targets for the duo.

Brazil struggled to deal with France's aggressive all half long. They were slow to adjust, and midfielders and attackers weren't able to connect, registering only one shot on target compared to four by France. That lack of cohesiveness led to France's first goal. The opener was generated in France's half, as Toletti found Karchaoui out left and she delivered a long lofty ball into the box. Diani lept up for the first header, knocking it across the box, and LeSommer delivered a clinical finish on the redirection. It was the 90th goal of LeSommer's international career, and the third World Cup where she scored for France.

A halftime reset changed things slightly for Brazil, enough to obtain an equalizer, and some belief to pull off a win.

The Selecao had a moment of brilliance to breakdown France in the final third, as Kerolin set up Debinha to slot in on goal. But Brazil couldn't quite capitalize on the momentum shift, as France remained composed, they won the midfield battle, and were active in dangerous spaces. Despite getting neutralized at moments, with Brazil's deep squad of creators breaking through to create a handful of dangerous chances, France kept the role of disrupter, even on set pieces

Les Blues manager Renard is an iconic motivator, and remained active on the sideline, urging his squad on to push for a game winner. He won the coaching battle in substitutions, making an immediate change to bring on Vicki Becho for LeSommer just minutes after Brazil's equalizer. Becho was a difficult mark for Brazil, with ability to quickly turn on the ball and force defenders to into a foot race, and won a game changing corner for France.

A combination of veteran savvy by long-time centerback Renard, clever set play design from France, and amateurish defending by Brazil, led to the game winning goal was scored at the far post. Bacha's service from the corner flag drifted into the six years box and an unmarked Renard made a quick run and headed the ball downward into goal. The South Americans had a late game corner opportunity of their own, but Toletti's constant presence haunted Brazil all game, and she provided the crucial clearance at the final whistle.

The Europeans main adjustment was their quick start and relentless efforts. Their ability to put Brazil in uncomfortable positions early and keep the Brazilians attack disconnected led to a massive win. The 2-1 victory puts them in first place of the group with a final match against debutant Panama.