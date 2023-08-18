The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Fulham

Current Records: Brentford 0-1-0, Fulham 1-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV/Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

Brentford will head out on the road to face off against Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

Brentford and Tottenham combined for 12 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive four total goals scored. The two teams played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. The Bees' two goals came from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, while Spurs got theirs from Cristian Romero and Emerson.

Meanwhile, Fulham's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They had just enough and edged Everton out 1-0. The game winning goal came at the 73 minute mark.

Brentford is expected to win their second contest of the season, and that's good news given their solid 6-6-1 record as favorites last season. Brentford fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every EPL matchup netted those bettors $3,487.81. On the other hand, Fulham was 8-3-15 as the underdog last season.

Brentford beat Fulham by a goal in their previous matchup back in March, winning 3-2. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bees since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Brentford is a slight favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +163 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.